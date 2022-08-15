A high-speed chase, damage to property and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 8 through Aug. 14. On Aug. 10, deputies were alerted by Lincoln County Highway workers of a motorcycle being operated northbound in the southbound lanes of travel on Highway 51 near the 211 mile marker in the town of Merrill. The motorcycle was located by a deputy at Highway C and a stop was attempted. The operator fled from the deputy at speeds near 120 mph. A pursuit ensued with the driver continuing to operate northbound in the southbound lanes. According to the deputy, he thought the motorcycle had suffered unknown damage as the bike started to shake badly and speeds were reduced. The deputy continued to chase the suspect until Highway D where the deputy terminated the chase for safety concerns. The deputy continued to follow the bike for some distance at normal speeds but ended up losing sight of the vehicle in Oneida County. Oneida County deputies assisted with the search for the bike but they were unable to locate it.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO