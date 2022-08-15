ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau jury trial postponed in near-fatal overdose death

A jury trial for a man accused of providing heroin to a woman in 2019 who overdosed and nearly died in Wausau has been postponed until December. John D. James, 52, faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing or delivering heroin in a case filed in April 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say James’ girlfriend died in 2018 of a suspected overdose and the alleged victim in the 2019 case is is his late girlfriend’s sister.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer

A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Merrill, WI
City
Marshfield, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Merrill, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Over one gram of fentanyl, $1.7K seized in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday. According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County

TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Involved in Abbotsford Shooting Sentenced in Clark County Court

One of the individuals involved in a shooting in Abbotsford was sentenced in Clark County Court. Back in February of 2020, a shooting occurred at an apartment on Swamp Buck Drive in Abbotsford. The victim went to the Aspirus Hospital in Medford, which prompted a lockdown. The victim survived the shooting.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Fbi#Violent Crime#Mmc#District Court#Lincoln County Court
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 8-14

A high-speed chase, damage to property and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 8 through Aug. 14. On Aug. 10, deputies were alerted by Lincoln County Highway workers of a motorcycle being operated northbound in the southbound lanes of travel on Highway 51 near the 211 mile marker in the town of Merrill. The motorcycle was located by a deputy at Highway C and a stop was attempted. The operator fled from the deputy at speeds near 120 mph. A pursuit ensued with the driver continuing to operate northbound in the southbound lanes. According to the deputy, he thought the motorcycle had suffered unknown damage as the bike started to shake badly and speeds were reduced. The deputy continued to chase the suspect until Highway D where the deputy terminated the chase for safety concerns. The deputy continued to follow the bike for some distance at normal speeds but ended up losing sight of the vehicle in Oneida County. Oneida County deputies assisted with the search for the bike but they were unable to locate it.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Buggy crash sentencing, new home builds down, and Wisconsin kids report

Medford man who ran his vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy is sentenced in Taylor County Court. Federal appeals court rules state can't tax tribal lands that change hands. The number of new homes builds is down statewide in Wisconsin, up in rural areas. UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses. Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for child well-being.
WISCONSIN STATE
starjournalnow.com

Anderson pleads guilty to murdering Hannah Miller

Christopher Terrell Anderson pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court Aug. 12 to killing Hannah Miller. Anderson was set to begin trial Monday, Aug. 15 for the case in which he was charged with 1st degree intentional homicide. The felony charge has a mandatory life sentence. As part of the plea...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash gets 4 years prison

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her eight children will spend four years in prison. In June, Skyler Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving during a plea deal.
MEDFORD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court

The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Man arrested for seventh OWI offense in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has arrested a man on suspicion of operating while intoxicated seventh offense. It says it received reports that a reckless driver was swerving between lanes on i-94 in Jackson County. A trooper found the driver speeding and saw him nearly...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance

A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash

UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy