Wyoming Only the “10th” Most Beautiful State in America? I Disagree.
Ah, Wyoming. Home of sweeping prairies, dramatic mountainscapes, and gorgeous sunsets. We love your majestic beauty - why else would we put up with the crazy wind and hailstorms? Yes, our state is beautiful. But according to Thrillest, Wyoming isn't the most beautiful state in the country. And I respectfully disagree with them.
Wyoming Nursing Homes Hit Hard by COVID-19
Wyoming ranks eighth nationwide for the highest reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents. Wyoming currently has 6.2 cases per 100 residents, or 114 cases total, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming Dashboard. New Mexico has the nation's highest rate with 10.4 cases per 100...
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears
In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
mybighornbasin.com
Calling All Wyoming Artists: Snowy Mountain Brewery Launches Canvas on a Can Contest
Snowy Mountain Brewery is holding a new contest for artists “in an effort to enhance community spirit,” a recent press release states. Artists will have the opportunity to show off their skills by competing in what Snowy Mountain Brewery is calling the “Canvas on a Can” contest. The contest kicks off on August 15th, 2022. Located in Saratoga, WY, the brewery is looking for new label designs for four varieties of beer currently distributed throughout Wyoming.
Gordon Nominated For Another Term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac
With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak
You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
Scientists Suggest Moving More Wolves (and Beavers) to Wyoming
In 1995, the Yellowstone National Park began the Wolf Restoration program. Grey wolves began to populate the park, returning to territories they had long previously been removed from by extermination and hunting methods. According to the National Park Service, "By the mid-1900s, wolves had been almost entirely eliminated from the 48 states."
oilcity.news
Bull elk found poached in Wyoming’s Sybille Canyon; reward offered for information
CASPER, Wyo. — A bull elk was found poached along Wyoming Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two and a half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility,” Game and Fish said.
HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah
8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
Several statewide offices contested in Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection while more competitive Republican primary races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Wyoming on Tuesday. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to Republicans, with just two...
oilcity.news
‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of Wyoming primary
Competing secretary of state candidate Chuck Gray declines to comment on the accuracy of unsolicited attack-ad messages. Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before...
county17.com
Final unofficial Wyoming Primary Election 2022 results
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office reported the final tally on Tuesday’s Primary Election at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. Results will remain unofficial until canvased by local and state officials. Following is a list of links to contested state and local Primary Election races:
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Voters To Decide 2 General Election Races; Gray Wins Secretary Of State
Barring a successful write-in campaign, Wyoming voters will have to decide two of the five races for offices in Cheyenne. Governor Mark Gordon won the Republican nomination in his re-election bid, defeating Sheridan County’s Brent Bien and 2 other challengers by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Gordon will go...
$750,000 in Education Grants Offered for Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah
Recently, the VELA Education Fund announced a $750,000 fund in partnership with the Daniels Fund to provide support for education entrepreneurs in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Up to $10,000 are provided in microgrants, and in Wyoming, VELA has provided around $160,000 to three organizations, including the Teton Science...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Election staff sees long lines, party switchovers in historic Wyoming primary early Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. – Larry Phillips has lived in Casper for 60 years, ever since moving here with his family when his dad was transferred to the refinery. He’s seen a lot, but nothing quite like the scene on Tuesday morning as he approached a steadily growing block-long line of people waiting to vote.
Antelope Valley Press
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed, Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing...
oilcity.news
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
Expert says Cheney loss shows fractured GOP in Wyoming
WYOMING — Harriett Hageman and Liz Cheney were the two names to watch in the Wyoming Republican primary on Aug. 16. Hageman previously ran for governor of the Cowboy State in 2018 and lost in the primary. This time, around the numbers looked much more in her favor against incumbent Liz Cheney.
