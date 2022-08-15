Read full article on original website
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
Your letters: Mining presentation was inadequate and misleading
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award
Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
Wisconsin State Patrol Adds Extra Patrols For Drive Sober Event, #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver Runs Through Labor Day
The last half of the summer season is upon us and that means that people are trying to squeeze in as much fun and celebration as possible before it's over. But if that celebrating involves alcohol - you'll want to plan ahead or reconsider your way home. The Wisconsin State...
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Wisconsin 2022 election: Tight governor's race, Barnes leads Johnson, poll finds
The Marquette University Law School has released its latest poll results, showing Governor Tony Evers leading in Wisconsin's race for Governor.
After Disappearing Nearly 250 Years, Wisconsin's Wild Elk Are Thriving
Pull up to Clam Lake's combination gas station-hotel and see a sign advertising dry camp wood—covered in snow—for $5.50. Soon, a Chevy Silverado filled with hay joins me, an antenna rigged up with a two-by-six spinning on its roof. That "MacGyvered" tracking system will lead us along northwest Wisconsin's backroads, searching one radio collar at a time for the state's biggest, fattest, reintroduced ungulate: the elk.
War Memorial's Medal of Honor exhibit honors Wisconsin recipients
MILWAUKEE - A new exhibit at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center tells the stories of Wisconsin's 64 Medal of Honor recipients. Nestled along the Lake Michigan shoreline, the War Memorial Center has honored those who died and served those who are still living for nearly 65 years. The Wisconsin Medal of Honor Exhibit will honor some of the state's bravest service members, like Air Force Capt. Lance Sijan.
Marquette Law poll: Dems edge GOP in Wisconsin governor, senate races
MILWAUKEE - The results of the newest Marquette University Law School poll were revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 – and they show Democrats hold a slight edge in the races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate following the August primary. The poll shows 45% of registered Wisconsin voters support...
A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin
In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
Wisconsin's Election Probe is Over, but the Tab Continues to Rise
(Terry Bell, WRN) Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin may be over, but the cost is expected to keep rising. So far, the investigation has cost more than a-million dollars, including more than a quarter-million dollars in fines. There are several lawsuits against Gableman’s former Office of Special Counsel that are still ongoing.
Group says it will challenge August primary results
RACINE, Wis. — New tonight, a man who admits he fraudulently requested other voters' absentee ballots says he will challenge this month's primary results. Harry Wait, and his organization "H.O.T. Government," says it filed a notice with Racine County election officials. The notice cites four reasons to contest the Aug. 9 primary results in the county.
Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?
Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
Newspaper reporter dies in fall from Kilbourn Bridge in downtown Milwaukee
A 77-year-old man died after he fell 70 feet from a raised drawbridge while vacationing with his wife in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, authorities say.
