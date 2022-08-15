ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Your letters: Mining presentation was inadequate and misleading

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award

Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
Tony Evers
WBAY Green Bay

Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
midwestliving.com

After Disappearing Nearly 250 Years, Wisconsin's Wild Elk Are Thriving

Pull up to Clam Lake's combination gas station-hotel and see a sign advertising dry camp wood—covered in snow—for $5.50. Soon, a Chevy Silverado filled with hay joins me, an antenna rigged up with a two-by-six spinning on its roof. That "MacGyvered" tracking system will lead us along northwest Wisconsin's backroads, searching one radio collar at a time for the state's biggest, fattest, reintroduced ungulate: the elk.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

War Memorial's Medal of Honor exhibit honors Wisconsin recipients

MILWAUKEE - A new exhibit at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center tells the stories of Wisconsin's 64 Medal of Honor recipients. Nestled along the Lake Michigan shoreline, the War Memorial Center has honored those who died and served those who are still living for nearly 65 years. The Wisconsin Medal of Honor Exhibit will honor some of the state's bravest service members, like Air Force Capt. Lance Sijan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette Law poll: Dems edge GOP in Wisconsin governor, senate races

MILWAUKEE - The results of the newest Marquette University Law School poll were revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 – and they show Democrats hold a slight edge in the races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate following the August primary. The poll shows 45% of registered Wisconsin voters support...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Election Probe is Over, but the Tab Continues to Rise

(Terry Bell, WRN) Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin may be over, but the cost is expected to keep rising. So far, the investigation has cost more than a-million dollars, including more than a quarter-million dollars in fines. There are several lawsuits against Gableman’s former Office of Special Counsel that are still ongoing.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Group says it will challenge August primary results

RACINE, Wis. — New tonight, a man who admits he fraudulently requested other voters' absentee ballots says he will challenge this month's primary results. Harry Wait, and his organization "H.O.T. Government," says it filed a notice with Racine County election officials. The notice cites four reasons to contest the Aug. 9 primary results in the county.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Do you know about the Rutabaga Festival in Wisconsin?

Every August, Cumberland welcomes locals and visitors to the annual Rutabaga Festival. But what exactly does the festival entail? And does Wisconsin have a good climate to support the growth of rutabagas?. What You Need To Know. Cumberland is celebrating its 90th year of the festival. A frost is important...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI

