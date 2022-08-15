ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
Escambia County, FL
Government
Santa Rosa County, FL
Health
County
Okaloosa County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Okaloosa County, FL
Government
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
County
Walton County, FL
Walton County, FL
Health
Walton County, FL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Matt Gaetz
Michigan Advance

Jocelyn Benson wrote the book on secretaries of state. She never saw this moment coming.

During her 2018 campaign for secretary of state, it was frequently pointed out in stump speeches that Democrat Jocelyn Benson “literally wrote the book about being a secretary of state.” Benson’s book, “State Secretaries of State: Guardians of the Democratic Process,” was published in 2010 and elevated her as one of the foremost experts on […] The post Jocelyn Benson wrote the book on secretaries of state. She never saw this moment coming. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy