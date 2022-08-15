Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Related
testudotimes.com
Center Hawa Doumbouya commits to Maryland women’s basketball
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese continued to add to a promising 2023 recruiting class, securing the commitment of Hawa Doumbouya, the six-foot-five center announced on her official Instagram account. On April 26, Frese and the coaching staff offered Doumbouya a chance to remain in her home state...
247Sports
How have Maryland basketball's highest-rated recruits fared?
Jamie Kaiser’s commitment to Maryland was a big splash for Kevin Willard and the Maryland staff, which is looking to boost the program's recently-sagging recruiting. Maryland hasn't signed a top-25 class nationally since the 2018 class featuring Eric Ayala and two NBA players in Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins. As well know, though, recruiting rankings aren't everything. There are hits and misses, highly rated recruits who don't pan out, and underrated players who make it to the NBA.
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer vs. Temple preview
Maryland women’s soccer kicks off its 2022 campaign Thursday evening in Philadelphia with a showdown against the Temple Owls. Behind new head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer, the Terps are bringing a newly-built team and staff to face off against Temple. Maryland looks to start a new era of the program in a winning direction.
Onward State
Penn State Football Shows Off New Billboards In Four Recruiting Regions
Four new billboards were put up on Monday in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Baltimore to show off Penn State football’s recruiting success in each region. Several players from each area are featured on the billboards as a way of putting the program’s recruiting successes on display. Defensive back Joey Porter Jr. is featured in Pittsburgh, linebacker Abdul Carter is repping Philadelphia, safety Ji’Ayir Brown for New Jersey, and linebacker Curtis Jacobs is front and center among many of the program’s Maryland recruits, for example.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WUSA
Bowie State football earns highest ranking in school history
WASHINGTON — The Bowie State University football team enters the 2022 season ranked No. 8 in the American Football College Association (AFCA) Division II Coaches' Preseason Poll. The Bulldogs' No. 8 ranking is the highest preseason ranking in program history. Bowie State finished last year with a 12-2 overall...
hubison.com
Softball Star Odicci Alexander joins Howard as assistant coach
WASHINGTON (August 15, 2022) – Odicci Alexander's dominant pitching and defensive web gem shot her to softball stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series. Now, the former James Madison (JMU) standout is joining the Howard University coaching staff. "I am so excited to have Odicci join our Bison...
severnaparkvoice.com
Former Severna Park Coach Hired To Lead Chesapeake Girls Lacrosse
After two state championships and four finals appearances in seven years, Severna Park varsity girls lacrosse coach Kaitlyn Hines was let go following the 2022 spring season. Hines, who has since been hired to lead Chesapeake’s program, said the move was surprising and that Severna Park’s administration did not offer a reason other than, “You’re not the right fit at this time.”
Bay Journal
Navy golf course proposal on Chesapeake Bay shoreline hits roadblock
A new golf course won’t be landing on Greenbury Point in Maryland anytime soon. Naval officials announced Aug. 15 that they have halted deliberations on a proposal submitted by the Naval Academy Golf Association to construct a second golf course on the Anne Arundel County peninsula. The move came...
RELATED PEOPLE
PGA tour returning to Baltimore County
The BMW Championship will return to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills in 2025. This will be the 2nd time in 5 years the Baltimore area will host the event.
dcnewsnow.com
Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
pressboxonline.com
Under Armour Taps Baltimore County Company To Build Track At New Headquarters
Baltimore County-based Beynon Sports Surfaces Inc. already has an established reputation in its industry, having previously built tracks for New Balance and Nike. Now, the Hunt Valley, Md., company is laying down a track a little closer to home for one of those sportswear giants’ biggest competitors — Under Armour Inc. Beynon is building what is considered a centerpiece of the new Under Armour headquarters at the Port Covington development site, a track that will be part of a 1,400-seat track and field facility.
Olympic Gold Medalist new coach of wrestling at Morgan State University
Morgan State University today announced the hiring of Kenny Monday as the Athletics Department’s new men’s wrestling coach, effective Aug. 24, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
severnaparkvoice.com
Senior Softball League Looking For Players
The Anne Arundel County Senior Softball Association is about midway through its season. Although the league is going strong with many new additions, new players are always welcome. Through softball, seniors can stay active and enjoy camaraderie whether they’re playing at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie or meeting afterward...
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
greenbeltnewsreview.com
ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
Comments / 0