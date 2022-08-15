ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Center Hawa Doumbouya commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese continued to add to a promising 2023 recruiting class, securing the commitment of Hawa Doumbouya, the six-foot-five center announced on her official Instagram account. On April 26, Frese and the coaching staff offered Doumbouya a chance to remain in her home state...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

How have Maryland basketball's highest-rated recruits fared?

Jamie Kaiser’s commitment to Maryland was a big splash for Kevin Willard and the Maryland staff, which is looking to boost the program's recently-sagging recruiting. Maryland hasn't signed a top-25 class nationally since the 2018 class featuring Eric Ayala and two NBA players in Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins. As well know, though, recruiting rankings aren't everything. There are hits and misses, highly rated recruits who don't pan out, and underrated players who make it to the NBA.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer vs. Temple preview

Maryland women’s soccer kicks off its 2022 campaign Thursday evening in Philadelphia with a showdown against the Temple Owls. Behind new head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer, the Terps are bringing a newly-built team and staff to face off against Temple. Maryland looks to start a new era of the program in a winning direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Shows Off New Billboards In Four Recruiting Regions

Four new billboards were put up on Monday in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Baltimore to show off Penn State football’s recruiting success in each region. Several players from each area are featured on the billboards as a way of putting the program’s recruiting successes on display. Defensive back Joey Porter Jr. is featured in Pittsburgh, linebacker Abdul Carter is repping Philadelphia, safety Ji’Ayir Brown for New Jersey, and linebacker Curtis Jacobs is front and center among many of the program’s Maryland recruits, for example.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WUSA

Bowie State football earns highest ranking in school history

WASHINGTON — The Bowie State University football team enters the 2022 season ranked No. 8 in the American Football College Association (AFCA) Division II Coaches' Preseason Poll. The Bulldogs' No. 8 ranking is the highest preseason ranking in program history. Bowie State finished last year with a 12-2 overall...
BOWIE, MD
hubison.com

Softball Star Odicci Alexander joins Howard as assistant coach

WASHINGTON (August 15, 2022) – Odicci Alexander's dominant pitching and defensive web gem shot her to softball stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series. Now, the former James Madison (JMU) standout is joining the Howard University coaching staff. "I am so excited to have Odicci join our Bison...
WASHINGTON, DC
severnaparkvoice.com

Former Severna Park Coach Hired To Lead Chesapeake Girls Lacrosse

After two state championships and four finals appearances in seven years, Severna Park varsity girls lacrosse coach Kaitlyn Hines was let go following the 2022 spring season. Hines, who has since been hired to lead Chesapeake’s program, said the move was surprising and that Severna Park’s administration did not offer a reason other than, “You’re not the right fit at this time.”
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Bay Journal

Navy golf course proposal on Chesapeake Bay shoreline hits roadblock

A new golf course won’t be landing on Greenbury Point in Maryland anytime soon. Naval officials announced Aug. 15 that they have halted deliberations on a proposal submitted by the Naval Academy Golf Association to construct a second golf course on the Anne Arundel County peninsula. The move came...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
VIRGINIA STATE
pressboxonline.com

Under Armour Taps Baltimore County Company To Build Track At New Headquarters

Baltimore County-based Beynon Sports Surfaces Inc. already has an established reputation in its industry, having previously built tracks for New Balance and Nike. Now, the Hunt Valley, Md., company is laying down a track a little closer to home for one of those sportswear giants’ biggest competitors — Under Armour Inc. Beynon is building what is considered a centerpiece of the new Under Armour headquarters at the Port Covington development site, a track that will be part of a 1,400-seat track and field facility.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Senior Softball League Looking For Players

The Anne Arundel County Senior Softball Association is about midway through its season. Although the league is going strong with many new additions, new players are always welcome. Through softball, seniors can stay active and enjoy camaraderie whether they’re playing at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie or meeting afterward...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
greenbeltnewsreview.com

ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal

Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
OXON HILL, MD

