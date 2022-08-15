Read full article on original website
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
Back-to-school tips for the new school year | TODAY All Day Back-to-School Bootcamp
Dylan Dreyer taps a team of experts to answer parents’ most-searched questions, including NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar, child and adolescent psychotherapist Katie Hurley and 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell. Plus, Real Simple Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iannotti shares organization tips for the school year, and Parents Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas showcases the best school supplies for every age. And later, a healthy lunch recipe for kids on Cooking with Cal!Aug. 17, 2022.
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Where will students have to wear a mask when the school year starts?
Masks are being required in some schools across the country, including in Kentucky’s largest school district. With the BA.5 omicron subvariant continuing to drive up COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations throughout the United States, nearly 42% of counties nationwide are now at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community level for the virus, where universal masking is recommended.
Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch
Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
After Millions in Relief Funds, Why Won’t Schools Do More to Find Lost Students?
Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. We have seen a lot of alarming headlines recently in the realm of public education, but people are finally paying attention to something that is a real problem: an awful lot of kids are missing school. Over at The Grade, Alexander Russo declared it […]
Stop teaching gender ideology in primary schools and let kids be kids
THOSE who enter the gender debate do so at their peril. The stakes are undeniably high. Go against the current received wisdom and risk being painted as a bigot, losing your job or finding yourself cancelled. I know many people who are too scared to even embark on a conversation...
Mask Mandates Return To Some School Districts Amid COVID Uptick
A majority of U.S. counties are experiencing medium or high community spread, the CDC says.
How do I get my admin to know what teachers are going through?
Dear Dr. Kem, I’ve been an elementary school teacher for 15 years. I know a lot of teachers feel underappreciated right now, but what’s bothering me is the lack of appreciation from those who should be supporting us most: our administrators. I’m taking care of the mental health of all my kids. I’m covering my colleagues’ classes due to a lack of substitutes. I’m adopting new textbooks and websites before I’ve had time...
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?
CECILIA, Ky. (AP) — For fourth-grader Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an “emotional check-in.”. “It’s great to see you. How are you feeling?” chirps a cheery voice on her laptop screen. It asks her to click an emoji matching her state of mind: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired.
Schools target students with disabilities for discipline ‘too often’
New federal guidelines aimed at reducing high rates of discipline for students with disabilities affirm that schools are responsible for the discriminatory behavior of police and school resource officers on campus. That includes incidents when schools refer students to law enforcement, an action that can lead to school-related arrests, criminal...
Nationwide shortage of teachers leaves school districts looking to foreign teachers
A nationwide shortage in teachers has left many states scrambling to find alternative solutions. Now, some schools are turning to foreign teachers to bridge the gap. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Don't let 'woke math' ruin your child's education
The Washington Examiner reported last weekend on the depressing fact that millions of dollars have been wasted attempting to shoehorn critical race theory and other " woke " concepts into math curricula, of all places. This means in school districts in which most students can neither read nor do math, race hucksters and charlatans are getting rich teaching them to hate one another because of the color of their skin .
Opinion: Teacher’s View: Feds’ New Discipline Guidance Can Help Kids With Disabilities
The mantra “all students can learn” echoes through the rooms of educator prep programs, professional learning sessions and trainings on curricular materials. As a special education teacher for the last 12 years, I deeply believe this to be true. However, time and again I have watched adults make decisions that do not support this notion. […]
Getting Ready for Kindergarten
Starting kindergarten is a momentous event for children and their parents. It can be exciting and scary – and often both at the same time. But there are lots of strategies to make the transition a smooth one. Here's some advice on what to expect and how to help...
