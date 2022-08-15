ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
EDUCATION
TODAY.com

Back-to-school tips for the new school year | TODAY All Day Back-to-School Bootcamp

Dylan Dreyer taps a team of experts to answer parents’ most-searched questions, including NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar, child and adolescent psychotherapist Katie Hurley and 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell. Plus, Real Simple Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iannotti shares organization tips for the school year, and Parents Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas showcases the best school supplies for every age. And later, a healthy lunch recipe for kids on Cooking with Cal!Aug. 17, 2022.
EDUCATION
deseret.com

Where will students have to wear a mask when the school year starts?

Masks are being required in some schools across the country, including in Kentucky’s largest school district. With the BA.5 omicron subvariant continuing to drive up COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations throughout the United States, nearly 42% of counties nationwide are now at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community level for the virus, where universal masking is recommended.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthday#The C S Mott Children
Chalkbeat

Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch

Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Chalkbeat

How do I get my admin to know what teachers are going through?

Dear Dr. Kem, I’ve been an elementary school teacher for 15 years. I know a lot of teachers feel underappreciated right now, but what’s bothering me is the lack of appreciation from those who should be supporting us most: our administrators. I’m taking care of the mental health of all my kids. I’m covering my colleagues’ classes due to a lack of substitutes. I’m adopting new textbooks and websites before I’ve had time...
EDUCATION
KXLY

Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?

CECILIA, Ky. (AP) — For fourth-grader Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an “emotional check-in.”. “It’s great to see you. How are you feeling?” chirps a cheery voice on her laptop screen. It asks her to click an emoji matching her state of mind: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired.
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Don't let 'woke math' ruin your child's education

The Washington Examiner reported last weekend on the depressing fact that millions of dollars have been wasted attempting to shoehorn critical race theory and other " woke " concepts into math curricula, of all places. This means in school districts in which most students can neither read nor do math, race hucksters and charlatans are getting rich teaching them to hate one another because of the color of their skin .
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Getting Ready for Kindergarten

Starting kindergarten is a momentous event for children and their parents. It can be exciting and scary – and often both at the same time. But there are lots of strategies to make the transition a smooth one. Here's some advice on what to expect and how to help...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy