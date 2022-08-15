Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Open houses planned at school district
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Various open houses are planned this week across the Houston School District campus. Here is a schedule:. •Kindergarten transition meeting – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. •Early Childhood Center...
Ozark County Times
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Melvin R. Kirkwood
Services for Melvin R. Kirkwood, 62, are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Amber Drive, Houston. Send an online condolence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
One injured in wreck north of Houston
One person received moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Marty Wiseman said the accident occurred when a southbound 2011 Ford Edge driven by Misty L. Mills, 50, of Independence, Ark., was stopped in traffic due to congestion and was struck in the rear by a 2009 Kia Sedona operated by Braydon K. Duryea, 24, of Republic.
houstonherald.com
HHS band sponsoring ‘first pitch contest’
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Houston High School Band is sponsoring a “First Pitch Contest” for the Springfield Cardinals baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 10. The band will play the national anthem before the game. The HHS State...
houstonherald.com
Hale set for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A Cabool man will be inducted Oct. 19 into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. John Mark Hale is in his 49th year on the football coaching staff at Cabool High School. CEO and Executive...
houstonherald.com
Firefighters save home in early morning Houston blaze
Firefighters were able to contain a Houston house blaze to a garage area early Wednesday morning. The call at 902 W. Highway 17 came at 2:11 a.m. Two individuals were working on a car. They were attempting to siphon the gasoline out of the fuel tank in order to pull it out and replace a fuel pump. The gas vapors ignited, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Ready for more
There’s no denying that the Houston High School volleyball team had a fine season in 2021. The Lady Tigers finished the campaign with an overall record of 26-6-2, won the South Central Association conference championship for the first time since 2006 and topped the 20-win mark for the first time since 2007.
ozarkradionews.com
PHOTOS: Multiple Downtown West Plains Businesses Burglarized Monday Morning
West Plains, MO. – Early on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022, multiple businesses in downtown West Plains were targeted by a thief. At least three businesses were targeted shortly after 2 a.m. Game Stash, located at 112 Washington Avenue, was one of the businesses targeted. According to...
houstonherald.com
PDF: This week’s public notices
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
County to conduct land tax sale next week
Texas County will hold a sale of tracts next week where owners have not paid their property tax obligations. The sale will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the front door of the Texas County Administrative Center in Houston. A listing was published for three weeks, ending last week.
houstonherald.com
EDNA ONITA ROBERTS
Edna Onita Smith Roberts was born May 23, 1929, in Solo, Mo., to Edgar Brown Smith and Verdie Parmenter Smith. She passed away Aug. 13, 2022, at the age of 93. Edna was married to Lloyd William Roberts on May 24, 1948, in Harrison, Ark. She and Lloyd resided in Alice, Texas, and later in Kingsville, Texas. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Barbara Sue Roberts Croney, who resides with her husband Chuck; and Linda Ruth Roberts Koziol and husband T. of Gretna, Neb.
mymoinfo.com
Fire At Bixby General Store
(Bixby) There was a fire on Sunday at the Bixby General Store. According to the stores Facebook Page, the fire was electrical in nature and was contained to one wall. The owners say the store will be closed for a bit while they assess the damage, however, no one was injured.
ozarkradionews.com
UPDATE: Early Monday Morning Burglary in Downtown West Plains
West Plains, MO. – The West Plains PD have issued a press release regarding the criminal burglary that occurred early morning yesterday, that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to local businesses. In it, it reveals that up to 5 businesses were damaged by the actions of the...
houstonherald.com
Mutual aid sought at trailer fire
The Tyrone Fire Department called the Raymondville Fire Department for mutual aid at a reported trailer fire on Wednesday. The call came at about noon to the 5300 block of Highway 137.
kfmo.com
Reynolds County Theft Suspects
(Reynolds County, MO) One individual is formally charged and three others have charges pending after a search warrant was served August 12th in connection with a burglary that was reported July 16th in Reynolds county. The warrant was executed at an address in Ellington where numerous stolen tools and a dirt bike were discovered. The original burglary had involved two four wheelers and the tools. Both of the four wheelers were recovered August 6th with one found in Lesterville and the other in Ellington.
lakeexpo.com
Lightning Strike Ignites A Fire In Camden County Home
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The overnight thunderstorms that blew through central Missouri left a Richland home damaged, when lightning ignited a fire in the house. Tri-County Fire Protection District was dispatched at 8:08 a.m. to a home on Highway 7, south of Richland. When crews arrived they found a single-story home with light smoke showing from the eaves. When crews entered the home, they found fire in the crawlspace.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
Comments / 0