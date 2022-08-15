Read full article on original website
Related
Two local rehab facilities indicted on healthcare fraud
Federal and state officials claim that Brighton and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation falsified staff and patient information to get more money from Medicaid and Medicare.
Scrubs Magazine
4 Things Nurses Want from Their Hospitals
A recent survey from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight shows what nurses want from their hospitals. The survey focused on millennial and gen Z nurses, born between 1981 and 2012. Several nurses that participated in the survey spoke about what’s working and what’s not at their hospitals. Their responses show nurses have four specific demands for their employers: more work-life balance, higher pay, better training and emotional support, and improved working conditions.
Scrubs Magazine
As Demand for Nurses with Master’s Degrees Grows, Will Nursing Salaries Increase?
Nurses are in high demand all over the country, but the need for providers with a master’s degree is particularly striking. Nursing has long been one of the fastest growing professions in the U.S., but the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of providers into early retirement, further exacerbating the shortage. According to recent estimates from the American Nursing Association, there will be more available nursing jobs than any other type of profession.
MedCity News
Access to healthcare isn’t enough, we must build community trust
In June, a new report from the Centers for Diseases Control on access to Covid-19 therapies revealed a gaping hole in our nation’s healthcare system. Despite having established nearly 40,000 dispensing sites – particularly in high-vulnerability neighborhoods – those areas had the lowest rates of distribution. In short, lifesaving treatments are available, but the people who need them the most aren’t getting them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
healthleadersmedia.com
Primary Care Spending Linked to Care Quality, Plan Ratings
Plans that spend more for primary care are more likely to get better ratings from NCQA. — Afirst-of-its-kind study involving 5.4 million Medi-Cal managed care enrollees -- nearly half of the state’s Medicaid plan members – links higher spending for primary care with better care quality, patient experience, and plan ratings.
Large Health System Partnerships Can’t always Save a Struggling Rural Hospital
When an independently owned rural hospital is in financial crisis, hospital leaders often say they’d be able to survive if only a big hospital system would come in and buy them. It would give them an infusion of capital, help with technological upgrades, and increase their patient population and ability to negotiate better reimbursement rates with insurers.
Power to the patient: Person-centred care and how you can take your health into your own hands
Person-centred care (also known as patient-centred care) is the philosophy of giving power back to patients and putting them “at the centre” of care. It can lead to lower health-care spending and better patient health outcomes. That’s why person-centred care has become a top priority in Canada. As a health services researcher working with an international group of researchers, my goal is to learn more about how person-centred care works and how we can use people’s voices and health information to make it happen. I’m also a person who uses the health-care system, which is why I know it’s important for...
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition With NHA - Technician Perceptions of Patients With Opioid Use Disorder
On the first episode, Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep, from the National Healthcareer Association, discuss pharmacy technician's perceptions of patients who may have opioid use disorder. In this first episode of “Pharmacy Focus: Technician Edition,” hosts Jeremy Sasser and Jessica Langley-Loep from the National Healthcareer Association welcome guests Dr. James...
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthleadersmedia.com
New Research Sheds Light on Homebound Seniors' Healthcare Utilization and Spending
In 2015, homebound seniors accounted for about 11% of total Medicare fee-for-service spending but they were only 5.7% of the Medicare fee-for-service patient population. Homebound seniors are more frequent users of hospital-based care and have higher Medicare spending than non-homebound seniors, a newresearch article says. In the study, homebound was...
ajmc.com
Ted Okon on 340B Hospitals Reporting on Prices for Services and Drugs
Despite the Hospital Transparency Rule being in effect, the majority of 340B hospitals are not reporting their prices for top services and drugs, and those that have, reported on “egregious” markups, said Ted Okon, MBA, executive director, Community Oncology Alliance. Despite the Hospital Transparency Rule being in effect,...
MedZed Announces the Appointment of Andrey Ostrovsky, MD, FAAP to its Board of Directors
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- MedZed, a leader in telehealth-enabled home care for complex patients, today announced the addition of Andrey Ostrovsky, MD, FAAP, to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Ostrovsky is the managing partner at Social Innovation Ventures, where he invests in and advises companies and non-profits dedicated to eliminating health disparities. He has deep experience across health policy, population health, value-based payment, and social determinants of health (SDoH). He has also worked on the front line of the opioid use disorder crisis, operating a series of methadone clinics in Baltimore, Md. He previously served as the chief medical officer for the Center for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005175/en/ Andrey Ostrovsky, MD (Photo: Business Wire)
MedCity News
Report: PE firms’ entrance into urgent care raises concerns for quality, affordability of care
Over the past 10 years, private equity firms have been increasingly investing in urgent care — capitalizing on an industry that has skyrocketed in growth as patients seek alternatives to bureaucratic primary care and expensive visits to the emergency room. But private equity’s expanding presence in urgent care and...
Comments / 0