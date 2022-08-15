Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
More than 210,000 applications for front-line COVID bonuses rejected
(St. Paul, MN) -- About 214-thousand Minnesotans who applied have been denied a front-line worker bonus check, according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. More than one-point-two million Minnesotans applied for the bonus checks. The so-called "hero pay" checks are coming from 500-million dollars set aside by legislators for workers deemed essential during the pandemic. Reasons for denial of the checks include non-eligibility, inadequate identity verification, and duplicate applications. Applicants who were denied the bonus checks will begin receiving emails starting today (Tuesday).
willmarradio.com
North Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(Bismarck, ND) -- There will be a referendum this November in neighboring North Dakota on legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The group New Approach North Dakota submitted well over the required roughly 16-thousand valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot this fall. Spokesman David Owen says the extra signatures show broad support for legalization. Submitting petitions to put a question on the ballot is not an option in Minnesota. Legislation has passed the D-F-L-controlled Minnesota House but was blocked by leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate.
willmarradio.com
Judge upholds state fair gun ban
(Falcon Heights, MN) -- A lawsuit over a Minnesota State Fair gun ban has been dismissed. A U-S District Court judge ruled Monday that fair organizers have the right to prevent guests from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The lawsuit accused the State Agricultural Society of violating their rights when they enacted the weapons ban, even for those with carry permits. The judge also ruled that the ban wasn't unconstitutional.
willmarradio.com
Man killed after hitting bridge in Red Wing, fatal Corvette crash in St. Louis County
(Red Wing MN-) A Woodbury man was killed in a crash in Red Wing last night. The state patrol says at 11:24 p.m. a 54-year-old man was driving a small SUV southbound across the Highway 63 Bridge when he hit a concrete roadside barrier. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. No names released at this time.
