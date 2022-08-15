Read full article on original website
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
St. Louis mullet man enters the USA Mullet Competiton
ST. LOUIS – Nolan Schanz Jr. from Festus, MO is competing to have the nation’s best mullet. Schanz has been growing his mullet for four years and is now competing in the USA Mullet competition. He made the Top 25 out of 600 contestants. Voting begins Monday, August 15 through Friday. The winner will be announced Friday, August 22.
KSDK
Career Central: City Streets Dept. hiring, Second Chance Job Fair set for Aug. 26
ST. LOUIS — August is shaping up to be a great month to find a rewarding new job and to get a reset on warrants with the Circuit Court. Job fairs focus on filling City Streets Dept. openings. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and the...
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over
ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
Learn about Greek culture at the St. Nicholas Greek Festival
ST. LOUIS – Save some room for the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End during Labor Day Weekend. You can learn about Greek culture through a weekend packed with Greek food. St. Nicholas Greek Festival. Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5. St. Nicholas Greek...
advantagenews.com
New area code in place for St. Louis area
Phone users in the St. Louis area will start seeing a new area code soon. On Friday, the new 5-5-7 area code began being used for new numbers for those who live in the 3-1-4. Due to growing demand with new phone users, home and cellular phone companies are running out of numbers using the 3-1-4 area code so a new code was added.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
kttn.com
Former assistant manager at Missouri bank sentenced to one year in prison for stealing $284,000
The former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston, Missouri on Tuesday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to a year and a day in prison for stealing $284,000 in cash. Capri Duvall, 35, of St. Louis, was also ordered to pay back the money. Duvall pretended...
fb101.com
ACCLAIMED CHEFS TONY AND JESSICA NGUYEN SET TO OPEN SNŌ ON AUGUST 19
Chefs Tony and Jessica Nguyen have set an opening date for the highly-anticipated modern Asian restaurant, snō (3611 Juanita St., St. Louis, MO, 63116), on Friday, August 19. Chef Tony Nguyen returned to his hometown of St. Louis to open his first restaurant this year, alongside his wife Jessica Nguyen, also a chef and marine biologist, who will serve as the general manager and will lead snō’s sustainable seafood program. Named after his mother, snō is a culmination of Tony’s career as a chef and showcases his talents in European technique and Asian cooking. In addition to an a la carte dinner menu, a dim sum cart will offer unexpected bites utilizing Asian herbs, aromatics and spices. Plans for a tasting menu, reserved for the semi-private main level of the restaurant, will be announced later this year. Reservations for dinner experiences can be made here.
10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project
ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say
In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill
ST. LOUIS – It’s back to school time, are your kids ready?. How about their wardrobe? Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were there Monday morning where they had a back-to-school bargain battle. For more information, please visit MERSGoodwill.org.
Within hours of notification, volunteers honored Colonel Zachary Hall
Volunteers placed flags at Scott Airforce Base to line the entry to the Shiloh Gate for the memorial service for Colonel Zachary Hall.
themissouritimes.com
State gives flood victims relief options
Jefferson City, Mo. — Over this past week, both the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue have announced that victims of the floods in the St. Louis area will be eligible for certain forms of relief. Both relief efforts come as welcome resources to Missourians in St....
KSDK
Locals react after El Maguey closes Florissant location
Owners haven't given a reason for the closure. Many speculate it's related to shots that were fired outside the restaurant on Friday night.
advantagenews.com
BBB urges the public to use their services
The Better Business Bureau office in St. Louis serves the Metro East including the Riverbend and a lead investigator says a simple check of their website can alleviate a lot of problems. The public is always welcome to check with the BBB before they hire businesses to do work around their house to avoid being scammed.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time
A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
edglentoday.com
Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus
BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
