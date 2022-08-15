Chefs Tony and Jessica Nguyen have set an opening date for the highly-anticipated modern Asian restaurant, snō (3611 Juanita St., St. Louis, MO, 63116), on Friday, August 19. Chef Tony Nguyen returned to his hometown of St. Louis to open his first restaurant this year, alongside his wife Jessica Nguyen, also a chef and marine biologist, who will serve as the general manager and will lead snō’s sustainable seafood program. Named after his mother, snō is a culmination of Tony’s career as a chef and showcases his talents in European technique and Asian cooking. In addition to an a la carte dinner menu, a dim sum cart will offer unexpected bites utilizing Asian herbs, aromatics and spices. Plans for a tasting menu, reserved for the semi-private main level of the restaurant, will be announced later this year. Reservations for dinner experiences can be made here.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO