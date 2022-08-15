ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis mullet man enters the USA Mullet Competiton

ST. LOUIS – Nolan Schanz Jr. from Festus, MO is competing to have the nation’s best mullet. Schanz has been growing his mullet for four years and is now competing in the USA Mullet competition. He made the Top 25 out of 600 contestants. Voting begins Monday, August 15 through Friday. The winner will be announced Friday, August 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
FOX2Now

Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over

ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
KIMMSWICK, MO
advantagenews.com

New area code in place for St. Louis area

Phone users in the St. Louis area will start seeing a new area code soon. On Friday, the new 5-5-7 area code began being used for new numbers for those who live in the 3-1-4. Due to growing demand with new phone users, home and cellular phone companies are running out of numbers using the 3-1-4 area code so a new code was added.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
fb101.com

ACCLAIMED CHEFS TONY AND JESSICA NGUYEN SET TO OPEN SNŌ ON AUGUST 19

Chefs Tony and Jessica Nguyen have set an opening date for the highly-anticipated modern Asian restaurant, snō (3611 Juanita St., St. Louis, MO, 63116), on Friday, August 19. Chef Tony Nguyen returned to his hometown of St. Louis to open his first restaurant this year, alongside his wife Jessica Nguyen, also a chef and marine biologist, who will serve as the general manager and will lead snō’s sustainable seafood program. Named after his mother, snō is a culmination of Tony’s career as a chef and showcases his talents in European technique and Asian cooking. In addition to an a la carte dinner menu, a dim sum cart will offer unexpected bites utilizing Asian herbs, aromatics and spices. Plans for a tasting menu, reserved for the semi-private main level of the restaurant, will be announced later this year. Reservations for dinner experiences can be made here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project

ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Health
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say

In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill

ST. LOUIS – It’s back to school time, are your kids ready?. How about their wardrobe? Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were there Monday morning where they had a back-to-school bargain battle. For more information, please visit MERSGoodwill.org.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
themissouritimes.com

State gives flood victims relief options

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over this past week, both the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue have announced that victims of the floods in the St. Louis area will be eligible for certain forms of relief. Both relief efforts come as welcome resources to Missourians in St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

BBB urges the public to use their services

The Better Business Bureau office in St. Louis serves the Metro East including the Riverbend and a lead investigator says a simple check of their website can alleviate a lot of problems. The public is always welcome to check with the BBB before they hire businesses to do work around their house to avoid being scammed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time

A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus

BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
BELLEVILLE, IL

