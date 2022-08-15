ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

Vino Vargas celebrates the start of harvest season

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
Sommelier Vicky Vargas ceremoniously marked the event by sabering a bottle of Paso Doble sparkling wine and sprinkling it over the grapes, and the rest went in glasses for the team to share.

Harvest of sparkling wine grapes begins

– Vino Vargas kicked off its 2022 grape harvest season with an early morning pick of their pinot noir and chardonnay sparkling wine grapes. With a growing season that has been steadily warm and no threats such as smoke, the quality is exceptional, according to the winner, although the yield was reportedly slightly lower than in prior years. The harvest started at first light and 55-degree weather.

Sparkling wine grapes are picked earlier than still wine grapes because of the need for acidity and lower sugar, according to the winery. In most years, this means a harvest that starts three to four weeks earlier than traditional wine grapes. The sparkling wine harvest is a clear marker of the season’s beginning. “Our growing season has been steady with no major issues, and 2022 is going to be a great vintage,” said Pedro Vargas, winemaker.

The chardonnay comes from Chris's vineyard, a block consisting of chardonnay sparkling wine clone 38. The pinot noir is a sparkling wine clone 73.1 from Hortencia's vineyard. Both blocks of estate grapes were planted with the plant material that originated in France at the Perrier Jouet champagne house and was initially imported by Mumm of Napa County. The blocks are named in honor of the couple's late mothers.

After harvest, whole clusters are deposited in a pneumatic press, and the juice is gently pressed out for about two hours. The juice then goes into chilled stainless steel tanks to be fermented into base wine, forming the basis for the traditional “methode champenoise” production that Vino Vargas uses.

This year Vino Vargas will produce two new additions to its lineup of sparkling wines. A sparking viognier and a sparkling red pinot noir. This will make a total of five selections available for sparkling wine enthusiasts.

“We’re proud of our San Miguel AVA and happy to show people that amazing sparkling wine can be produced here,” said Pedro Vargas, winemaker.

Learn more about the winery at www.vinovargas.com.

Paso Robles Daily News

Dale Evers Studio donates to Redwings live auction

Auction is main fundraiser for nonprofit horse rescue. – Dale Evers Studio has donated a special fine art package to the upcoming Redwings Horse Sanctuary Live Auction. The live auction, along with a silent auction, is the main fundraiser for Redwings, a 31-year-strong nonprofit horse rescue, and sanctuary located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KEYT

A warm coast with heat hitting the interior Tuesday

Temperatures are warming a tad more Tuesday, putting everyone a few degrees above normal. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s. Inland will range from the 90s into the low 100s. There is a heat advisory from 11:00 am Tuesday until 8:00 pm Wednesday in the interior...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Pioneer Day Belle Candidates Announced

PASO ROBLES — Seven young women are in the running to be named the 2022 Paso Robles Pioneer Day Belle, who will be announced this Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Pioneer Royalty Dinner held at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. Belles and their attendants are young ladies representing a local...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 10-14

Rebecca Lee Pinto, age 60, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Ophelia Beason, age 90, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10. In the care of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home. Joe Marvin Dorgan, age 87, of Paso Robles,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
visitavilabeach.com

Introducing Harford Seafood Co.!

We are so excited to welcome a new fish market to the end of the pier here in Avila Beach! Harford Seafood Co. offers sustainably caught, local seafood including crab, salmon, halibut, and shrimp. Owner, Shaun Corrales, is proud to work with local fishermen to source high-quality seafood straight from...
AVILA BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14

On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Heat advisory in effect for SLO County

Temperatures up to 103 degrees are expected in interior valleys today. – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for San Luis Obispo County today. The advisory is in effect for Cuyama Valley, the San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, and the San Luis Obispo County mountains including the cities of Carrizo Plain, Creston, Shandon, Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
