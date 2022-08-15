ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to manage stress about money while you're in college

College students are always thinking about money. As the cost of education continues to increase significantly, many students report feelings of uncertainty, isolation and anxiety when it comes to the pressures of managing their personal finances at school. Along with tuition costs consistently rising, the costs of necessities such as food and gas have gone through the roof due to nationwide inflation.
theodysseyonline.com

Alone At The Met

It was six in the evening. I was sitting in the courtyard of a Renaissance-era Italian villa, glancing around at the statues, most notably one of a boy removing a thorn from his foot. Despite the supposedly relaxing setting, I was incredibly anxious. My phone was at less than 5 percent battery, and once it died I would be completely disconnected from my family and peers, alone in one of the largest art museums in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

