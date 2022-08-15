Read full article on original website
Related
Less prestigious universities offer students cash, laptops or other gifts as 'incentives' to sign up for courses
Less prestigious universities are offering ‘bribes’ of £2,000 or more, laptops and rail cards to lure students. Up to 60,000 school-leavers face losing their top choices when A-levels come out tomorrow as the Government clamps down on grade inflation. Record numbers of 18-year-olds are applying – even...
Here’s the typical breakdown of how families pay for college
Families are paying less overall for college, according to a new report, but more of those funds are being paid out of pocket than in previous years.
COVID-19 Gutted College Attendance. Now, a Solid Labor Market Is Convincing More High School Grads To Skip It.
According to NBC News, there are 4 million fewer students enrolled in college than there were 10 years ago, and there has been a 7 percent drop in college attendance from 2016 to 2020. "With the exception of wartime, the United States has never been through a period of declining...
6 Grad Degrees That are Worth the Investment
There are plenty of great reasons to continue your education and earn a graduate degree. You may be able to learn new skills and concepts that better position you for a promotion and advancement in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Going Back to School on a Budget: 5 Ways Nontraditional Students Can Cut Costs
Back-to-school momentum is in the air, with big-box stores drumming up sales on educational essentials. But it's not just tots and teens prepping for a return to the classroom. Adults who have been...
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
4 Cheap Alternatives To Buying College Textbooks
The average full-time, in-state undergraduate student pays $1,226 for books and supplies each academic year. As a former first-generation college student, Josh Lachs said these textbook costs can come...
How Have Education Costs Changed Over the Years?
Paying for college is an expensive prospect for many levels of education, but it wasn't always that way -- over time, college costs have risen quite significantly. College tuition and costs were once...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
How to manage stress about money while you're in college
College students are always thinking about money. As the cost of education continues to increase significantly, many students report feelings of uncertainty, isolation and anxiety when it comes to the pressures of managing their personal finances at school. Along with tuition costs consistently rising, the costs of necessities such as food and gas have gone through the roof due to nationwide inflation.
How to increase Two Point Campus Happiness for your students
Happy Two Point Campus students are key to success
theodysseyonline.com
Alone At The Met
It was six in the evening. I was sitting in the courtyard of a Renaissance-era Italian villa, glancing around at the statues, most notably one of a boy removing a thorn from his foot. Despite the supposedly relaxing setting, I was incredibly anxious. My phone was at less than 5 percent battery, and once it died I would be completely disconnected from my family and peers, alone in one of the largest art museums in the country.
Comments / 0