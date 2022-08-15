Read full article on original website
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Wabasha County
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
bulletin-news.com
Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident
In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
krwc1360.com
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fatal accident in Red Wing
Kenneth Fritze, 54, of Woodbury died in a single vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Minnesota State Patrol reports that Fritze's "Subaru Forester was traveling south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it came in contact with roadside barrier." Fritze was reportedly not wearing a...
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries
A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
kvsc.org
Motorcycle and Dodge Caravan Crash in Clearwater; One in Life Threatening Condition
A Maple Lake man is in life threatening condition after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Dodge Caravan Tuesday, August 16th. The Minnesota State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was traveling southbound on Highway 24 and 67-year-old David Kunkel was heading westbound on 160th Street in Clearwater. Officials say the crash happened in that intersection.
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County
Polk County, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County. According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road north of St. Croix Falls, Wis.
bulletin-news.com
Car crash in Waconia kills 16-year-old passenger
According to a press release, an automobile accident early on Saturday morning in Waconia claimed the life of a 16-year-old man. Around 4:19 a.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived at the site of the collision. They discovered a Toyota Camry had slammed into a payloader that was parked on the side of the road. On Oak Avenue next to Goldfinch Drive, a traffic cone designated the payloader.
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash
RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.
KAAL-TV
Kellogg man killed, Millville woman critically injured in motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) - A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a motorcycle crash in Olmsted County. At approximately 12:02 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a motorcycle off the road near the 8000 block of 75th Street NW, near the village of Genoa.
bulletin-news.com
Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert
A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
Sheriff: 3 injured after teen driver fails to yield at stop sign in Morrison County
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people are in the hospital after a teenage driver failed to yield at a stop sign in Morrison County Saturday evening, according to the county sheriff's office.The crash took place just after 6 p.m. on the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street about four miles east of Buckman, Minnesota.Officials say a 17-year-old girl from Foley was traveling south on Partridge Road when she failed to yield to a stop sign and pulled out in front of a motorist traveling west on 93rd Street. The girl's vehicle was struck on the driver's side in the intersection. She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.The occupants of the other vehicle - a 63-year-old woman from New Brighton and a 61-year-old man from Hillman - were also injured in the crash and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
