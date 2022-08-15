Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
PorchFest Cortland Tomorrow; See The Line Up
PorchFest Cortland is tomorrow From Noon to 5 pm Van Hoesen Street.
wxhc.com
$150 Million Dollars in Tuition Assistance Program to Part-Time Students Announced
Yesterday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement of $150 million dollars for the expansion of the state’s tuition assistance program (TAP). The program’s increased funding will now allow 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time to be able to attend. “As Governor, I...
wxhc.com
Parking Restrictions Announced in Village of Homer
The Village of Homer has announced parking restrictions will be in place beginning at 6am tomorrow, August 20th through Monday, August 22nd for resealing. The restrictions will only take place at the EV charging stations. If vehicles are parked overnight the Village asks they be removed before 6am. Any questions...
wxhc.com
Cortland Elks Lodge Receives Grant; Donates Portion to CPD K9 Program
The Cortland Elks Lodge has recently received a Beacon Grant totaling $6,000 dollars and members of the Elks Lodge recently decided to donate a portion of the grant to the City of Cortland Police Department K9 Program of $4,000 dollars. The other $2,000 dollars will go towards the annual Shop with a Cop event the department has organized every Christmas.
wxhc.com
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made are celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and a fan appreciation celebration is happening this Sunday and is free to all who wish to attend. Happening at Homer Hops off of Route 90 in the Town of Homer from 1 to 5pm admission will...
wxhc.com
Woman Leaves Infant in Car While She Shops
The Cortland County Sheriff responded to Price Chopper off of Route 13 in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 14th for a welfare check. Officer’s discovered that 39 year old Joelene M. Cooper of Cortland, NY left an infant inside her unoccupied vehicle for an extended period of time as she shopped in the store.
wxhc.com
Primaries are Almost Here! Sitting Down With Congressional District 19 Dem. Candidate Josh Riley
In today’s special 2-part edition of Meet Cortland County, X101’s John Eves was joined in studio by Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 19 Josh Riley. Learn about his background and why he got into politics, as well as his stance on several topics. Riley faces Jamie Cheney in the Primaries this Tuesday (August 23)
