Cortland, NY

wxhc.com

Parking Restrictions Announced in Village of Homer

The Village of Homer has announced parking restrictions will be in place beginning at 6am tomorrow, August 20th through Monday, August 22nd for resealing. The restrictions will only take place at the EV charging stations. If vehicles are parked overnight the Village asks they be removed before 6am. Any questions...
HOMER, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Elks Lodge Receives Grant; Donates Portion to CPD K9 Program

The Cortland Elks Lodge has recently received a Beacon Grant totaling $6,000 dollars and members of the Elks Lodge recently decided to donate a portion of the grant to the City of Cortland Police Department K9 Program of $4,000 dollars. The other $2,000 dollars will go towards the annual Shop with a Cop event the department has organized every Christmas.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Tink Bennett & Tailor Made are celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and a fan appreciation celebration is happening this Sunday and is free to all who wish to attend. Happening at Homer Hops off of Route 90 in the Town of Homer from 1 to 5pm admission will...
HOMER, NY
wxhc.com

Woman Leaves Infant in Car While She Shops

The Cortland County Sheriff responded to Price Chopper off of Route 13 in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 14th for a welfare check. Officer’s discovered that 39 year old Joelene M. Cooper of Cortland, NY left an infant inside her unoccupied vehicle for an extended period of time as she shopped in the store.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

