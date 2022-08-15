Read full article on original website
2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
AthlonSports.com
1 Major College Football Program Left Out Of Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Texas football hype is off the charts ahead of the fast-approaching 2022 season. The Longhorns even received a first-place vote in the Coaches' Poll last week. However, The Associated Press isn't buying the hype. Texas did not receive enough votes to make the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released...
4 Chiefs players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts
The NFL mandates that teams go from the initial 90-man preseason rosters to the final 53-man version by Tuesday, August 30, at 4 pm ET. That means that after the Kansas City Chiefs preseason opener vs. the Chicago Bears, Andy Reid and company now have two weeks to fine-tune the bottom of the Chiefs roster. For players on the bubble, a high-quality showing in the Chiefs preseason Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders (Saturday, August 20, 4 pm ET) is crucial.
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition
The LSU Tigers’ quarterback competition took a major twist on Monday after sixth-year senior Myles Brennan made the decision to walk away from football altogether. Brennan, who was once again competing for the starting role, was informed over the weekend that he would not be named LSU’s starting quarterback in 2022, despite some level of […] The post Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still awaiting the final decision on his suspension this season after being accused of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Judge Sue L. Robinson initially proposed a six-game suspension, but the NFL wants more. Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, it appears Watson and his camp are expecting a […] The post Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gators HC Billy Napier Sheds Light On Florida's First Scrimmage of the Fall
The Florida Gators participated in their first intra-team scrimmage of the fall. How did the session go according to Billy Napier?
Texas unranked in preseason AP Top 25
The Texas Longhorns were left outside of the preseason AP Top 25 released by the Associated Press on Monday morning. Texas was in the “others receiving votes” category, trailing only Tennessee among teams not ranked in the top 25. [Get a 50% off an Inside Texas Plus subscription!]
Three-And-Out: Thoughts on Alabama's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
The panel members discuss Nick Saban's thoughts about the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of fall camp as well as give their own two cents.
3 Steelers players battling for roster spots who struggled in preseason opener
The sound most associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ last home game in early 2022 was a chant honoring a legendary quarterback. During his final home game in January 2022, Ben Roethlisberger received a “Thank you, Ben” chant from the fans in honor of his impending retirement. On...
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt reveals preseason top 10 heading into 2022 CFB season
Joel Klatt is excited and ready for the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, the broadcaster for FOX’s college football coverage entered the fray of people releasing preseason polls. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban’s Alabama squad led Klatt’s top 10. On essentially every publication, the Tide check in at No. 1...
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Reveals His 'Pleasant Surprise' in WR Room
Texas' receiving room has taken some major hits recently, but Sarkisian labeled one up-and-comer as a "pleasant surprise."
CFP Board of Managers mulling groundbreaking move to ditch NCAA
How college football works as we know it might be on its way to getting redefined. According to a report by Pete Thamel of ESPN, the College Football Playoff (CFP) board on Monday during an online meeting, touched on the subject of taking away the authority of the NCAA to govern major college football.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum tabs Alabama's biggest threat for the national championship in 2022
Paul Finebaum is understandably high on Alabama this season with the Crimson Tide taking the top spot on both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 entering the season. However, Finebaum does see one team out of the B1G that can push Alabama for the title. During...
Three Aggies are named to On3’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team
Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class is hopefully on its way to reaching legendary status in the next couple of years, as it is collectively the most talented recruiting class in history on the national stage, and one of the reasons the Aggies are expected to make some noise on the field this season. Today, On3, one of the leaders in college football recruiting, released their 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team, including three electrifying Texas A&M freshmen from the 2022 recruiting class, which was comprised of 5-Star Wide receiver Evan Stewart, 5-Star Tight end Jake Johnson, and 5-Star Defensive tackle Walter...
Sean McVay drops hint on roster security of Rams weapon with sleeper potential to be a hit in 2022
As NFL teams are starting to trim down their roster ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Los Angeles Rams also have decisions to make decisions on that front in the days to come. But for at least Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams, it appears that he’s already got a sure spot on the team, even though Sean McVay recently said that the tailback out of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program is uncertain of seeing action in any of LA’s remaining preseason games.
‘You gotta keep hunting’: Micah Parsons reveals mentality that should rub off on rest of Cowboys defense
As one of the best players of the Dallas Cowboys not only on defense but overall, second-year linebacker Micah Parsons is expecting nothing but a continued improvement on his end as he looks forward to the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Parsons seems to have the right mentality in his approach to the game, one that the Cowboys definitely hope would rub off on the rest of the team.
