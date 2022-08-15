Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
7 Tips for Better Flower Macro Photography
Flowers are some of the best subjects for macro photography, offering an almost endless range of looks and opportunities to expand your portfolio. If you are interested in your improving your flower macro imagery, check out this excellent video tutorial that will show you seven useful tips sure to put you on the track to better photos.
psychologytoday.com
Sharing to Social Media Affects What You Think You Know
People often share posts to social media without reading the article they are sharing. Reading an article increases your objective knowledge about the topic. Sharing the article increases your subjective belief about your level of understanding—even if you have not read the article. Check out your social media feeds....
Fstoppers
An Easy and Effective Trick for Natural Light Portraits
Shooting natural light portraits does not mean you are stuck using the sunlight exactly as it is without any modification. You can use modifiers to shape the sunlight to be more flattering, and this great video tutorial will show you an effective way to create such illumination. Coming to you...
Fstoppers
ICN (Intentional Cellphone Non-Stabilization)
I was visiting a viewpoint in the Columbia River George Scenic Corridor with the intention of photographing Light Trails. While I was waiting for Golden Hour to shift to Blue Hour and vehicular traffic I was constantly being buffed by strong winds. I thought...hum...What sort of scene can a capture while taking a long exposure with my cellphone and NOT try to stabilize the shot?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fstoppers
Is the Infinite Black and White Plugin a Great Alternative to Silver Efex Pro?
Infinite Tools released a range of great plugins for Photoshop. Being a fan of black and white, I decided to delve into it and see how well it works. Would it help Photoshop compete against the ever-growing and very good competition?. Historically, I mostly used Silver Efex Pro for black...
10 night-scape photography hacks: boost your set-up with these simple tips
From Velcro and star-trackers to fluorescent stickers and L-brackets, here’s how to pimp your night-scape shoot
Fstoppers
When Less Is More: We Review the Benro Tortoise 24C Tripod
Choosing the right tripod often means finding the balance between portability and durability. How does a tripod with no center column add more flexibility to your setup?. Tripods provide a lot of help to the work of photographers and videographers. To some, they are even essential. However, having the wrong kind of tripod can also be counterproductive. For a landscape or outdoor photographer, having a tripod that adds significant weight or bulk to the gear you carry with you definitely has effects on how well you perform when shooting in addition to how tired you get after getting all the images you need.
inputmag.com
Meta just keeps giving us more reasons to scoff at its metaverse
The internet loves to poke fun at Mark Zuckerberg, but there’s something about metaverse jabs that just hit different. Take, for example, the recent European rollout of Horizon Worlds, Meta’s sandbox-like VR platform where Quest users are meant to congregate, consume, and live out their verdant Second Life fantasies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
The 5 best Linktree alternatives you can use to display links to your social media profiles and other sites
Linktree alternatives offer a similar standout feature: a landing page that hosts links to other sites and profiles. Linktree has become so popular that competitors have appeared with different features, some free and some paid. Here are the best Linktree alternatives, including Koji, Milkshake, Tap Bio, and more. If you...
Comments / 0