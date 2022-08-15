Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Drought Watch Expands: Cortland County Included
The drought watch throughout New York State has spread to all of Central New York, Southern Tier, Hudson Valley, and the Catskills as the dry weather continues with little to no rain in sight. Currently, Cortland County is on a drought watch, which is the second of four levels of...
NYS Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez Tours Cortland’s DRI Projects (Audio & Photos)
New York’s Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez toured Cortland’s DRI Projects on Friday, both completed, in-progress and one yet to be started. Cortland officials, including Mayor Scott Steve, Katy Silliman, Councilperson, Ward 2, Tom Michales, Councilperson, Ward 8, Patricia Lane, Councilperson, Ward 4, Eric Mulvihill with the Cortland County BDC, Alan Ricottilli, DPW Deputy Superintendent and Clerk of the Legislature Savannah Hempstead all joined Rodriguez for the tour.
Increased Law Enforcement Patrols Begin Friday
An increase in New York State Police and local law enforcement will begin this Friday, August 19th through September 5th to target impaired drivers. The upcoming campaign is to reduce alcohol and other drug related crashes in the state. From recent data from the University of Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, police-reported impaired crashes in the state increased by 11% from 2020 to 2021.
It’s Butter Time; Butter Arrives For State Fair
The time of year has come for the Great New York State Fair and 800 pounds of butter has arrived for the construction of the 54th annual butter sculpture. Jim Victor and Marie Pelton are the sculptors who will unpack the butter and use their tools to create a work of buttery goodness. The butter comes from Batavia, NY with producer O-AT-KA Milk Products.
