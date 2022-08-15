Read full article on original website
Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man breaks into building; steals electronics
A Cortland man broke into a building early Monday morning and stole an assortment of electronics, according to a city police report. According to the report, John C. Delaney, 41 and reported as homeless, broke into a building on Crawford Street around 4 a.m. by “forcing open a metal exterior door.” The damaged door will cost about $700 in repairs, the report notes.
Three arrested for July shooting in Binghamton
Three men have each been charged with the class “A” felony of Attempted Murder in the second degree after a shooting that occurred on July 25, 2022 in Broome County
wxhc.com
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man punches officer in face following incident
A Cortland man punched a police officer in the face after he waved a knife at bystanders and business patrons on Main Street, according to a city police report. According to the report, when city police confronted John M. Rawson, 42, on Union Street, he “refused to put down the knife” and “ignored orders to cease his actions.”
wxhc.com
16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department. On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that […]
Campbell man arrested for attacking, choking deputy
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week. Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who […]
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
whcuradio.com
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify a woman in surveillance photos regarding a grand larceny investigation. The woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check. If anyone recognizes the person in the photos, they are asked to contact the New York State Police...
Palmyra Man Hits Barn With Car in Yates County Accident
A Wayne County man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after his car went off the road and struck a barn in the town of Middlesex. 57-year-old Marc Hurlbut was traveling north on State Route 245 in Middlesex when his car left the east side of the road, striking the ditch and a tree before hitting the barn and coming to a stop. Hurlbut was extricated from his car by Middlesex firefighters. He was taken to Thompson Hospital by Middlesex Ambulance for unknown injuries.
localsyr.com
cnycentral.com
82-year-old Oswego County man dead after being assaulted by neighbor in July, police say
FULTON, N.Y. — An 82-year-old Oswego County man died Monday, August 15 from injuries he sustained when police say a 37-year-old man forced his way into the man’s house and assaulted him, resulting in a brain injury on July 21. On July 23, Fulton Police responded to a...
How man sentenced to 20 years to life for CNY murder was let out and, police say, killed again
Fulton, NY — Cody Backus seemed destined to spend decades in prison -- perhaps his entire life -- after being convicted of murder in 2008. Backus, now 37, lost two appeals in state court and a separate appeal in federal court for the 2006 murder of James Brennan Jr. He was properly convicted of murder for his role in a Syracuse robbery that left Brennan dead, judges ruled.
Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
Two men caught stealing copper wire – one arrested, one flees
On August 11th, law enforcement responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone located on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville after receiving reports of two men stealing copper wire from the business.
14850.com
whcuradio.com
Stabbing suspect arrested in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is charged with stabbing a delivery driver over the weekend. Police say 51-year-old Shawn Fenner approached the driver seated in his truck and punched the man through the side window. The man got out of his truck, and that’s when police say Fenner stabbed the driver in his arm.
Comments