ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Comments / 5

Related
WETM 18 News

Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
BATH, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man breaks into building; steals electronics

A Cortland man broke into a building early Monday morning and stole an assortment of electronics, according to a city police report. According to the report, John C. Delaney, 41 and reported as homeless, broke into a building on Crawford Street around 4 a.m. by “forcing open a metal exterior door.” The damaged door will cost about $700 in repairs, the report notes.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Homeless Man Breaks Into Business Steals $5,400 Dollars in Electronics

Early Monday morning around 4:20, 41 year old John C. Delaney broke into the ARC of Cortland at 16 Crawford St. in the city. Delaney forced himself into the building by breaking open a metal exterior door, which resulted in about $700 dollars in damage to the door. He proceeded to enter the building and stole a variety of electronics including laptops, chrome books, and tablets that had an overall value of nearly $5,400 dollars.
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cortland, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man punches officer in face following incident

A Cortland man punched a police officer in the face after he waved a knife at bystanders and business patrons on Main Street, according to a city police report. According to the report, when city police confronted John M. Rawson, 42, on Union Street, he “refused to put down the knife” and “ignored orders to cease his actions.”
WETM 18 News

16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department. On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Campbell man arrested for attacking, choking deputy

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week. Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who […]
CAMPBELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobiles#Grand Larceny#Bail Reform#Property Crime#The New York State Police
FL Radio Group

Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning

A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Palmyra Man Hits Barn With Car in Yates County Accident

A Wayne County man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after his car went off the road and struck a barn in the town of Middlesex. 57-year-old Marc Hurlbut was traveling north on State Route 245 in Middlesex when his car left the east side of the road, striking the ditch and a tree before hitting the barn and coming to a stop. Hurlbut was extricated from his car by Middlesex firefighters. He was taken to Thompson Hospital by Middlesex Ambulance for unknown injuries.
YATES COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Fulton man arrested for man’s death

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after beating up an 82-year-old man. Police say Cody Backus went into Marshell “Lowell” Foster’s home on July 21 and attacked him, causing brain injuries. Foster died Monday, August 15 from those...
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

How man sentenced to 20 years to life for CNY murder was let out and, police say, killed again

Fulton, NY — Cody Backus seemed destined to spend decades in prison -- perhaps his entire life -- after being convicted of murder in 2008. Backus, now 37, lost two appeals in state court and a separate appeal in federal court for the 2006 murder of James Brennan Jr. He was properly convicted of murder for his role in a Syracuse robbery that left Brennan dead, judges ruled.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Victim in stable condition after early morning shooting, says IPD

A male victim is in stable condition and was transported to a regional trauma center for treatment of his wounds after a shooting reported early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department. IPD says officers were dispatched at 6:35am to Chuck’s gas station on the corner...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Stabbing suspect arrested in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is charged with stabbing a delivery driver over the weekend. Police say 51-year-old Shawn Fenner approached the driver seated in his truck and punched the man through the side window. The man got out of his truck, and that’s when police say Fenner stabbed the driver in his arm.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy