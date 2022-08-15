ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My body was having none of it': Gemma Collins reveals she collapsed after becoming 'really unwell' with mystery virus during filming in Wales

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Gemma Collins was forced to seek urgent medical attention after collapsing during filming in Wales earlier this month.

The former TOWIE star explained how she became 'really unwell' with a mystery virus, with her fiancé Rami Hawash fearing he'd have to have to rush her to hospital.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Gemma, 41, said her 'body was having none of it' after suffering a bout of ill health combined with a heavy workload.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDXY1_0hHg3eHX00
Illness: Gemma Collins was forced to seek urgent medical attention after collapsing during filming in Wales earlier this month

Gemma was previously diagnosed with an under-active thyroid, and said she started to feel 'very unwell' during a recent stint of filming in Wales.

She told OK! Magazine: 'I have been so ill I cannot tell you. My workload has been a lot, but I've had a virus. I've been really, really, really unwell. I literally had to film up in Wales and I was very unwell.

'I had to call the doctor out and the doctor said to me, "Look I'm going to give you medicine but I actually think this is a virus and it's not going to work."'

Gemma said that she tried to continue with work but her body was 'having none of it,' and she went on a drip to help ease her symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKsfv_0hHg3eHX00
Collapse: The former TOWIE star explained how she became 'really unwell' with a mystery virus and has received treatment via drips, posting photos on Instagram

'This time my body was having none of it. Basically, I've been on drips. Rami nearly had to take me to the hospital on Saturday night because I was collapsing on the floor,' she explained.

Gemma has recently been sharing photos of drips attached to her arm on Instagram as she continues to battle symptoms.

The star has been busy filming for a new reality show - More Than Daffs and Taffs which will see celebs with a connection to Wales immerse themselves in the Welsh culture, to shine a light on the preconceptions they may have of the country.

Gemma has lost an impressive 3.5 stone thanks to her committed workout regime and healthy eating after ditching fad diets, recently revealing her salad consumption has left her 'verging on a Kardashian'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDYOF_0hHg3eHX00
Busy: She told OK! Magazine: 'I have been so ill I cannot tell you. My workload has been a lot, but I've had a virus. I've been really, really, really unwell (pictured filming her new reality show More Than Daffs and Taffs in Wales this month)

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Gemma said that despite her health kick she still loves 'what her mumma gave her'.

Discussing her healthier diet, the star said: 'I think it comes down to being happy, now I manage my day and I make sure I have my breakfast in the morning.

'I'm verging on a Kardashian at the moment I've been eating so many Caesar salads'.

When asked if she would ever consider undergoing weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed: 'No! never.'

James, who dated Gemma on and off from 2011 until 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

Gemma continued: 'Some people need it [surgery] and I get it and they have to make their choices for them, but I don't need it. I'm beautiful, I'm big, I'm successful, what more could I want out of life?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGmDV_0hHg3eHX00
Weight loss: Gemma has lost an impressive 3.5 stone thanks to her committed workout regime and healthy eating after ditching fad diets,

Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The staff who create a royally happy household! As Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare for life without their live-in nanny FEMAIL reveals the carers who have helped to raise royals

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently preparing to lose a mainstay of their family life when they move to Windsor in coming weeks - their nanny Maria Borrallo. The Cambridge family are set to make a move to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage later this summer, it has been reported.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Rogue British tourist takes over Greek airport loudspeaker to announce six hour flight delays to the UK... before being led away by cops when they realised it was a prank

A holiday-goer was escorted away by Greek police after repeatedly making false flight delay announcements over the airport loudspeaker. The prankster jumped on the microphone at Zakynthos Airport in Zante, Greece, last Friday, incorrectly informing passengers their flights had been pushed back by up to six hours. Sam Wilson, 22,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Daily Mail

Janet Street-Porter tells Loose Women that plus-size people shouldn't get 'special treatment' on planes and should pay more for their clothes after travel influencers call on airlines to treat them 'like humans'

Janet Street-Porter has let rip on Loose Women after plus-sized influencers have spoken out about the uncomfortable aspects of flying. After the influencers wrote about their experiences flying as larger passengers, which are often very difficult, the journalist said the UK has 'normalised being overweight'. Kirsty Leanne, a British travel...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
