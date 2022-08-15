Read full article on original website
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings on ABC 36
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5-7 a.m. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This...
9/11 Never Forget exhibit arrives at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A special attraction and a salute to 9/11 victims has made its way to the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Since 2013, the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit has been used as a way to help honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Kentucky State Fair returns this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gates will open for the Kentucky State Fair Thursday!. The fair will be open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends. Concerts begin at 8 p.m. each day, with music artists Russell Dickerson, Trace Adams and American Idol winner Noah Thompson.
Incentives offered at Kentucky State Fair if you get your COVID vaccine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Association of Health Plans is offering a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic at the State Fair — and if you get your vaccine, or boosted, you could win an unlimited ride wristband or a $25 gift card. This is the second year the fair...
Buffalo Trace auctioning off rare whiskey for eastern Kentucky disaster relief
Six rare, unique whiskey packages will be up for auction, as well as a VIP tour of Buffalo Trace Distillery, starting Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. for the Benefit for Flood Relief auction. One Van Winkle Whiskey set which includes:. Old Rip...
Kentucky judge suspended; says commission is ‘being used’
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. – A Kentucky judge has been suspended with pay following testimony that he pressured a lawyer practicing in his court to support his reelection campaign. The Paducah Sun reports the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted 3-2 on Friday to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson. The...
Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in the recent flooding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
Department of Ag gets $5.4M grant to serve food-insecure Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s Department of Agriculture received a $5.4 million grant to serve food-insecure Kentuckians. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement program. The program is authorized by the American Rescue Plan to maintain and improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to return ahead of Labor Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Labor Day, which marks the unofficial end of summer, is just a few weeks away — and it coincides with the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. According to Kentucky Transportation officials, impaired driving-related crashes tend to increase during the Labor...
2 cases of new, tick-borne disease in cows pop up in Kentucky
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous tick-borne disease in cows have been detected in Kentucky. The cases were found in Fleming and Hart Counties, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The Department of Agriculture is working with agriculture producers to protect cattle across the state. Veterinarians say there are signs of the disease to look out for.
Awesome August weather rolls on across Central and Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a nice week of weather so far across Central and Eastern Kentucky and Wednesday was no different. With high pressure providing a nice fresh northeast breeze and lots of sunshine, you wouldn’t guess it is mid-August, typically a time where we are sweating it out big time so it has been a nice change of pace for sure. Sure we’ve seen a passing shower here ands there daily, but that has been the norm of late.
Comfortable mid-August weather rolls on!
If you didn’t know any better it could easily be mid-September instead of mid-August given the unseasonably mild temperatures of late along with lower humidity levels. It doesn’t happen often but Tuesday was another nice day across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a mix of clouds and sunshine, bright blue skies (from the lack of moisture/haze in the air we would typically see) as afternoon highs reached the low 80s in most spots. Sure we saw a couple of isolated showers fire with the afternoon warmth, but that’s pretty standard given the set-up.
Student mental health recommendations presented to legislators
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in Frankfort Tuesday to discuss youth mental health. Coleman spoke with the state’s Legislative Committee on Education, alongside members of the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council. According to the Student Advisory Board, members have been...
Beshear: FEMA taking more steps to help flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As many who were impacted by deadly flooding more than two weeks ago await assistance, others say they’ve flat-out been denied. State leaders continue to urge people not to give up. As of Monday afternoon, the death toll remained at 39 across 12 counties....
Your FEMA claim was denied. What does FEMA say to do next?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — More than two weeks ago, eastern Kentucky was hit by devastating flooding, and while some still await assistance, others say they’ve been denied. But where do you go from there?. Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency shared a list of steps to take if...
