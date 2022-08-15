If you didn’t know any better it could easily be mid-September instead of mid-August given the unseasonably mild temperatures of late along with lower humidity levels. It doesn’t happen often but Tuesday was another nice day across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a mix of clouds and sunshine, bright blue skies (from the lack of moisture/haze in the air we would typically see) as afternoon highs reached the low 80s in most spots. Sure we saw a couple of isolated showers fire with the afternoon warmth, but that’s pretty standard given the set-up.

