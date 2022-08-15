ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

How to adopt a new pet to help 'Clear the Shelters'

COLORADO, USA — If you're thinking about adopting a new furry friend to add to your household, animal shelters around the state are reducing adoption fees in August as part of the "Clear the Shelters" adoption and donation campaign. The event runs from Aug. 1-31 and teams up NBC/Telemundo...
DENVER, CO
Claire Cleveland

19 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Denver

One of 19 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Denver.Courtesy of the Dumb Friends League. (Denver, CO) The Denver Dumb Friends League took in 19 dogs from a Kentucky shelter after devastating flooding in the eastern part of the state left at least 39 dead and hundreds displaced – including animals.
wcsx.com

Dog Poop Leads To Dude Poop

Have you ever had a crazy neighbor? How about THIS crazy? A guy in Denver named Andrew Roush was sick of people letting their dogs poop outside his home and not cleaning it up. There’s a strip of rocks next to the sidewalk out front, with signs asking people to...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Feed the Block Shoe & clothes swap helps fight Denver homelessness

It was a busy Sunday afternoon buying, selling and trading sneakers and vintage clothing at the McNichols Building in Denver. Hundreds of Coloradans showed up for the Feed the Block event, to not only shop, but to also contribute to a bigger cause. Feed the Block founder Maurice Anderson has been hosting Denver's shoppers market for four years, but what makes this event different is the target of its sales. "My thing is about doing events with a cause," Anderson told CBS4. "What if you didn't have anything to eat? What if you didn't have anything and you were just...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Edgewater police: man playing violin is faking it, don't give him $$

Police in Edgewater are warning against giving money to what appears to be a talented musician playing a violin in a parking lot. That person is faking it.If you live in or around the western part of the Denver metro area, you may have seen the person while you've been out shopping recently. They have been spotted playing the instrument next to a large speaker with a sign. But police say they aren't actually making the noises coming out of the speakers.Some people saw the person in an area not far from Sloan's Lake near the Denver-Edgewater border.Police say sometimes it's two adults who have children with them. The sign says the man has lost his job and needs help with rent.Officers said they want people to be informed before donating any money to the scammers."We have also had reports of the music playing and then the want-to-be violinist stops playing and the music continues to play on the speaker," police wrote in a news release.   
EDGEWATER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Guests vandalize, trespass and poach on MacGregor Ranch

Earlier this month Estes Park’s MacGregor Ranch released a slew of trail-cam photos showing litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching by guests this summer. A representative of the ranch says these issues make the education and preservation efforts of its board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted...
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Police warn about fake violin scam

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Edgewater Police on Wednesday warned about a nationwide "fake violin scam" that's been spotted in the Denver metro area. It's not criminal activity, but "The Edgewater Police Department wants to ensure that our residents and business owners are well-informed before they donate their hard-earned money," the Police Department said in a news release.
EDGEWATER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Two in-utero surgeries save lives of twins

Tara Shaklee thinks she and her husband, Cody, probably had the same reaction any parent does when they found out they were having twins. The Longmont residents already had a two-year-old son, so she said it took a minute to wrap their heads around the fact that they’d be having three kids instead of two. By the time of their 20 week appointment, the couple was just excited.
LONGMONT, CO

