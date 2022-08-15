Read full article on original website
BBC
Train strikes cause more disruption for passengers
Train passengers are facing more disruption, with only 20% of services running due to strike action. Half of Britain's lines will close on Thursday and Saturday, as more than 45,000 rail workers walk out in a dispute over pay and terms. Some places will have no services, and where they...
BBC
Greater Manchester scheme to cap single bus fares at £2 approved
Cheaper fares for buses in Greater Manchester have been approved, the region's mayor has said. Andy Burnham announced a plan in March to cap single journey fares at £2 for adults and £1 for children when the area's network comes under public control in 2023. The Labour mayor...
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
Rail strikes: Britons face three more days of disruption from Thursday
Network Rail, several train firms, London Underground and London buses to be hit by latest action
Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move
The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
Liz Truss vows she'll 'never let our family be split up' as she pledges NOT to allow another Scottish independence vote if she's PM - while Nicola Sturgeon told to condemn protesters 'spitting' and shouting 'Tory scum' at Conservative hustings in Perth
Liz Truss tonight vowed to 'never, ever let our family be split up' as the Tory leadership frontrunner insisted she would not allow another Scottish independence referendum if she becomes prime minister. Speaking at the latest Conservative hustings event in Perth, the Foreign Secretary promised to battle Nicola Sturgeon's 'agenda...
York named UK’s best big city for a domestic holiday by Which? readers
Top culture and dining gets city 85% approval rating; Aberdeen comes last and London rated seventh
BBC
London bus cuts: Transport bosses urged to reconsider changes
Plans for the biggest bus cuts in the capital for decades would be "counterproductive", Transport for London (TfL) has been told. In June, TfL warned central London buses could be reduced by a fifth. A consultation to remove 250 buses and 16 routes received an "exceptionally high" number of responses,...
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
BBC
Bus Service Recovery Grant: Mayors fear funding cut will see routes lost
Hundreds of bus routes will be cut unless funding brought in to support services during the pandemic continues, four mayors have said. Liverpool City Region, North of Tyne, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire's Labour mayors said many people will have no public transport unless the Bus Service Recovery Grant is renewed.
BBC
Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
Rail strikes: Which trains are running on Thursday and Saturday?
This week, commuters and holidaymakers alike will be hit by two UK-wide train strikes, as members of the RMT Union walk out for 24 hours on both Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August.In between, London travel will be hampered by a Tube strike and a bus strike on 19 August, as members of the RMT and Unite unions walk out in unison on Friday, as well as bus drivers employed by London United walking out on both 19 and 20 August.For the UK-wide affected days - Thursday and Saturday - not every service will be cancelled, though train companies have...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Tube strikes: When is the London Underground industrial action?
This week sees a run of transport worker strikes disrupting journeys across the UK.As well as two strikes by RMT Union members working for Network Rail and numerous train companies, cutting off swathes of the UK rail network on 18 and 20 August, a Tube strike has also been scheduled.On a further two days this week, London bus drivers in the United union will walk out, compounding the travel chaos in the capital.So which days of this week are affected, and how much of the capital’s transport network is due to shut down?Which day is the Tube strike?The Tube strike...
BBC
Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla
A union leader has warned that "waste will pile up" after the latest pay offer from Scottish council leaders was rejected. Unison's Johanna Baxter confirmed strike action, saying the 3.5% offer announced on Friday was "derisory". GMB called the Cosla offer "pathetic", while Unite said it was "nowhere near good...
Strikes hitting the UK rail and London Underground networks – 18th, 19th and 20th August
The wave of industrial action with three strikes coming one after with various strikes on the 18th, 19th and 20th of August. Let us break down the strikes in strike date order. Thursday 18th August. Who is striking: Network Rail Staff, Some Train company staff. Affects: The UK Rail network.
BBC
Rail fares in England to rise below inflation rate, ministers say
Regulated train fares in England will rise below the rate of inflation next year to help people with the cost of living crisis, the government has said. Before the Covid pandemic, fares were raised in January each year, based on the retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation from the previous July.
