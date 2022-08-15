ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson frustrated, but is moving forward

Antonio Gibson was of course frustrated Saturday, but is moving forward. It was not anywhere close to the type of preseason opener Antonio Gibson was expecting from himself. The third-year running back out of Memphis having experienced 1,037 rushing yards in 2021 no doubt expected at least some success against the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field.
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury

The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
After his Maryland basketball commitment, Jamie Kaiser kept the buzz going

After a big-name recruit makes his commitment, the buzz typically slows down as fans focus on other uncommitted players and their decisions. But that didn't happen following Jamie Kaiser's commitment to Maryland, in part because the fanbase was starved for good news, and in part because he headed off to the Under Armour Elite 24 event shortly thereafter.
Baker Mayfield primed for bounce-back season for Carolina in 2022

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield has experienced the highs and lows of life in the NFL. From No. 1 overall pick and someone who helped a team win their first playoff game in more than 20 years to discounted, underappreciated, and traded. He went from franchise quarterback of the Cleveland Browns to a quarterback competition with the Carolina Panthers.
