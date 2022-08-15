Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Jason Wright: Other NFL teams calling Commanders 'to figure out what we're doing'
Despite repeated self-inflicted wounds in the ongoing public rollouts of the rebrand, Commanders president Jason Wright says ticket sales are trending in the right direction, claiming other teams are calling for advice.
Commanders RB Antonio Gibson frustrated, but is moving forward
Antonio Gibson was of course frustrated Saturday, but is moving forward. It was not anywhere close to the type of preseason opener Antonio Gibson was expecting from himself. The third-year running back out of Memphis having experienced 1,037 rushing yards in 2021 no doubt expected at least some success against the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury
The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
NFL・
Jaguars fans had profane chant for Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson still does not know how many games he will be permitted to play in this season, but there is one thing the star quarterback can be certain of — he is going to hear it from fans whenever the Cleveland Browns are on the road. Watson started...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 5 - Preseason Week 1: Saints vs. Texans Recap
Bayou Blitz Podcast Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan recap the New Orleans Saints Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans.
247Sports
After his Maryland basketball commitment, Jamie Kaiser kept the buzz going
After a big-name recruit makes his commitment, the buzz typically slows down as fans focus on other uncommitted players and their decisions. But that didn't happen following Jamie Kaiser's commitment to Maryland, in part because the fanbase was starved for good news, and in part because he headed off to the Under Armour Elite 24 event shortly thereafter.
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Drew Lock runs with first-string offense
The Seattle Seahawks finally let backup quarterback Drew Lock run with the starting offensive unit at practice today. Lock had exclusively been working with the second-string offense throughout training camp, and continued to do so during the team’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock finally got his...
Baker Mayfield primed for bounce-back season for Carolina in 2022
Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield has experienced the highs and lows of life in the NFL. From No. 1 overall pick and someone who helped a team win their first playoff game in more than 20 years to discounted, underappreciated, and traded. He went from franchise quarterback of the Cleveland Browns to a quarterback competition with the Carolina Panthers.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Commanders narrow down mascot to four themes; fans to vote on options
Entering the first season known as the Washington Commanders, the franchise is looking to start a new era of football in the nation's capital. As a part of that process, the team is planning to bring a mascot into the fold as a part of its identity. Using the 'Command...
247Sports
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith on Terps' local recruiting, relationship with Williams, Duke and more
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith returned to College Park earlier this month for the alumni game against Georgetown. Smith didn't play, but he was invited as a special guest, and the fans at Xfinity Center made him feel like one, he told Etan Thomas of The Basketball News. "I mean,...
Comments / 0