FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Panthers receiver changes tune on Baker Mayfield
When the Carolina Panthers finally took the plunge on former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, it was discovered that a number of people in the Panthers organization had spoken pretty poorly about Mayfield, including wide receiver Robbie Anderson. He has since said that he has no issues with Mayfield, but...
Former Steeler Joe Schobert signs with Broncos
The Denver Broncos announced on Monday they had signed former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert. The Steelers traded for Schobert with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in August in 2021 but was released in March of 2022. Schobert came to the Steelers and was supposed to be the coverage linebacker...
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
2 reasons the Commanders should absolutely trade for Roquan Smith
Washington Commanders fans are currently debating whether the team should fork over the necessary draft capital and player assets for Roquan Smith, who requested a trade out from the Chicago Bears out of the blue Tuesday. A trade of this magnitude doesn’t align with how Washington has gone about its...
NFL・
AthlonSports.com
Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Melvin Gordon on Javonte Williams: Broncos 'want Vonte to be the guy'
According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos want running back Javonte Williams "to be the guy." Despite Gordon's previous role in Denver's offense, it appears Williams will be their lead back in his second NFL season. With recent hype surrounding the 22-year old's potential utilization, Williams' current draft position in 12-team point per reception leagues according to Fantasy Football Calculator stands in the second round while Gordon has been drafted on average in the eighth.
The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 5 - Preseason Week 1: Saints vs. Texans Recap
Bayou Blitz Podcast Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan recap the New Orleans Saints Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Drew Lock runs with first-string offense
The Seattle Seahawks finally let backup quarterback Drew Lock run with the starting offensive unit at practice today. Lock had exclusively been working with the second-string offense throughout training camp, and continued to do so during the team’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock finally got his...
