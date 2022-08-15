5 Ways To Make $300 in a Day

Searching for a way to earn $300 throughout a 24-hour timespan ? In the current economic climate, $300 can go a long way in helping pay for utilities and groceries and even sock away some extra cash in an emergency fund.

Here are a few thoughtful ways to earn $300 in just a day.

Host a Garage Sale

Often, some of the best approaches for earning extra money do not involve leaving your home. A successful garage or yard sale is a great way to clear out any items you do not use and make some extra money in the process.

For a successful garage sale, The New York Times recommends setting aside some time to ensure there are plenty of items in your inventory and these items appeal to a wide range of visitors turned shoppers. Items for sale should range from baby essentials to furniture to sporting equipment and unique finds. Put price tags on items, which may be sold for 50% of their retail price if lightly used and 65% if items are new.

Spread the word on relevant social media platforms, like Nextdoor, and set the sale up early. If possible, consider hosting a multi-day garage sale to earn $300 or more and clear out inventory.

Rent Out Your Space

As house hacking increases in popularity, many homeowners are renting out underutilized spaces in and outside their homes.

There are plenty of passive income opportunities that enable you to earn $300 or more. Homeowners may rent out empty garage, basement, attic or driveway space using the self-storage marketplace Neighbor.com. Have a pool in the backyard? Consider listing it for an hourly rental rate on gig app Swimply. Even a spare room in your home can be listed on Airbnb as a possible rental for guests on vacation.

Review Your Recurring Billing Statements

Think about the monthly bills you receive. Where can you cut back on expenses such as cable? If it's almost time to renew your car insurance, can you get new quotes? If you used to have a more inexpensive Wi-Fi plan and the price has gone up, can you call your provider to get back to lower pricing?

Which bills can be less expensive or cut from your budget entirely if you take the time to call your provider and negotiate monthly costs? Reviewing your existing bills and finding areas to cut back or negotiate has the possibility to save up to $300 in the course of a day and provide a long-term ROI in saving over the months to come.

Sell Valuable Collectibles

If you have a particularly valuable collectible -- like a series of rare trading cards, an unusual coin collection or an action figure in a case that has never been opened -- you may be able to sell such an item for $300 or more.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com , said it's worth seeing whether you can sell high-value items or even items that might find demand on marketplaces such as eBay.

"You may have good luck with things like older books if they're in good shape," Ramhold said, "but items like designer goods will definitely fetch higher prices."

Become a Tutor

Tutoring, often a popular choice for earning an extra $100 to $200 a day, also may pay $300 in just a day. Tutors who are skilled in certain subjects, particularly those at advanced levels, may charge a bit more for their hourly rates. Tutors may even consider teaching several students at a time instead of just one to receive extra pay.

Before you start arranging for clients to sign up, remember tutoring requires thorough understanding of the subject matter you'll be teaching. It is also a significant time commitment, especially for tutors handling clients on their own, and may require investing in certain tech equipment, including a computer, tablet and smartphone.

