ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas commission races are an all-Republican affair for the primary

By Tracey McManus
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0s75_0hHg2zXL00
Pinellas County Commission District 2 Republican primary candidates Debbie Buschman, left, and Brian Scott. [ Buschman/Scott ]

The two Republicans running in the Aug. 23 primary for Pinellas County Commission District 2 share some common goals.

Palm Harbor Special Fire Control & Rescue Commissioner Debbie Buschman, 53, and Escot Bus Lines owner Brian Scott, 54, both want to lower taxes and enact term limits for the county commission.

But each touts their distinct backgrounds, saying they are the candidate who could go on to beat incumbent Democrat Pat Gerard in the general election.

As the only commission seat that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, District 2 will determine whether the board maintains its slim Democratic majority or flips to Republican control.

Scott has been stressing those stakes in his primary campaign and on social media, stating he has the fundraising ability and business experience to bring “a conservative majority back to the Pinellas County Commission.”

In a video to supporters this month, he predicted the general election “is likely going to be the most expensive race in Pinellas County history” as Democrats fight to keep the majority.

Scott has raised $163,413 in contributions for his race, while Buschman has brought in $23,579, according to treasurer’s reports. Gerard has raised $213,146 for the general election.

As president of Escot Bus Lines, Scott says he has expanded the family business into a statewide enterprise and has been an active representative on national transportation boards. He is also president of TRAX Insurance, an insurance provider for passenger transit companies.

He said he wants “to bring commonsense business decision-making” back to the commission. He also said he’d improve transit by investing in smart grid technology to better time traffic signals and improve traffic flow.

Buschman works as coordinator for Pinellas County schools’ lunch pals program, which organizes volunteers to mentor students one day a week during the lunch hour. She spent almost a decade as a forensic diversion specialist with the Sixth Judicial Circuit public defender, where she advocated for people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

She was first elected to the Palm Harbor Special Fire District in 2012, which she said gives her experience working with budgets and policies in the public sector.

As a county commissioner, Buschman said one focus would be on working with local governments and nonprofits to advocate for affordable housing.

She said she also has her eye on flipping the commission’s makeup. But her campaign, which she said is grassroots, has been less outwardly focused on that dynamic.

“I want to work for the residents and not against them,” said Buschman.

The other commission seat up for election is District 4, where incumbent Republican Dave Eggers is facing a primary challenge from advanced practice registered nurse Heather Aynne Vernillo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IngoD_0hHg2zXL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4sj0_0hHg2zXL00
Dave Eggers [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Because there is no Democrat in the race, the primary will be open to voters of all parties within the district, which covers a small part of Clearwater and all cities and unincorporated areas north of it.

Eggers, 65, a former Dunedin city commissioner and mayor, said he would focus on bringing more target industries to Pinellas County with higher-paying jobs if elected to a third term on the county commission.

Last year, Eggers pushed the commission to place a referendum on the ballot limiting commissioners to three terms or 12 years. The motion died with no support except from Commissioner Kathleen Peters.

Vernillo, 42, is a first-time candidate and self-described constitutional Republican who also backs term limits. She has a focus on the environment and impacts from red tide and increased development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fGLC_0hHg2zXL00
Heather Aynne Vernillo [ heather vernillo ]

She has been critical of some of the commission’s decisions during the pandemic, including the temporary closing of the beaches and the 2020 mask mandate.

Eggers has raised $73,670 in contributions while Vernillo has raised $9,230, according to treasurer reports.

Comments / 3

You are Wrong!
2d ago

the way it's going to be in November across the boards...Who in their right mind would vote for the far left socialist, Who GROOM KIDS 🤮. RED WAVE COMING! CAN'T WAIT FOR 12 PLUS YEARS OF REPUBLICANS RUNNING THE WHITE HOUSE!

Reply
5
Related
The Laker/Lutz News

Voters set to make big decisions in Primary Election

All registered voters in Pasco and Hillsborough counties are eligible to select school board members, decide the fate of proposals for higher property taxes, and choose judges, too, during the Aug. 23 Primary Election. The Pasco County School Board’s ballot initiative ask voters for a yes or no on the...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
City
Dunedin, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Mayor Jane Castor to make Juneteenth a city holiday

TAMPA — Tampa will soon be the latest — and last — major bay area city to declare the day that slaves in Texas learned of their freedom in 1865 a city holiday. Mayor Jane Castor will sign an executive order making Juneteenth a city holiday as soon as the City Council approves the coming year’s budget, which must happen by Sept. 30 by state law.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Peters
Person
Dave Eggers
Person
Brian Scott
Tampa Bay Times

The Andrew Warren this pastor knows is a man of integrity | Letters

“DeSantis, you’re not king of Florida,” and “The Florida sheriffs behind Gov. Ron DeSantis” | Editorials, Aug. 5 and 6. Thank you, Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board, for your two editorials concerning the actions of the governor in dismissing Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County. As a pastor and active leader in the community particularly around criminal justice issues, my experience of Andrew Warren has been that he is a man of integrity and a public servant dedicated to working for the people of the county and providing equal justice for all. In my experience Warren was very professional and careful to clarify for us the extent of his authority but was never defensive as the community raised difficult questions and concerns. He was committed to working for justice for the poor and those who faced disparities in the criminal justice system and instituted processes within his office to ensure equal justice to all. The governor’s action, of overriding voters and replacing Warren with — I believe —absolutely no notification or justification, should be deeply troubling to every Floridian and every American.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Affordable Housing#Republican Primary#Local Judicial Election#Election Local#Republicans#Escot Bus Lines#District 2#Democratic#Democrats#Trax Insurance
Tampa Bay Times

In Pasco County’s House District 56, three Republicans compete for an open seat

Three Republicans are vying for office in House District 56, which covers a part of Pasco County that includes New Port Richey, Holiday and Seven Springs. The race pits youth against experience: 20-year-old Jayden Cocuzza, a rising junior at the University of South Florida, is running against Scott Moore, a retired law enforcement officer, and Brad Yeager, the general manager of a vehicle auctions company.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa City Council backs raise of more than $20,000

TAMPA — Their legislative aides make more than the seven members of Tampa City Council. And that’s just one reason why council members said Thursday that they deserve a nearly 42 percent raise that would bring their salaries to $73,713 — more than $20,000 than they currently make. The pay hike is scheduled to take place on Oct. 1 when the city’s nearly $2 billion budget comes into effect.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Students, Teachers, Staff need voters support in Hillsborough Schools millage referendum

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/educationfoundation. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hillsborough-education-foundation. In the Aug. 23 primary election, Hillsborough County voters will decide whether to approve the school millage referendum. The issue, which will be the last item on the ballot for most voters, asks for a 1 mil property tax increase—one dollar for each $1,000 of assessed home value or, for example, $250 per year for a $250,000 home.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough commission won’t halt disputed Keystone development

TAMPA — Keystone residents already are asking a court to stop a national homebuilder from assembling a 194-home development in their rural hamlet in northwest Hillsborough. Wednesday, they took their case to the Hillsborough County Commission as well. Eleven people asked the county to issue a stop work order on the project for what they said were repeated permit violations by developer Taylor Morrison.
KEYSTONE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Landlords can have hearts and bills to pay, too | Letters

I am speaking from a landlord’s perspective, and I found that this story was heartfelt and informative. It’s a horrific feeling when I’m faced with the plight of a family being evicted from one of my rental homes or apartments. But, as this story points out, in these cases landlords can lose months of rental income when a tenant is unable to abide by their lease agreement. This situation has two sides to review. One, where a tenant can live months for free while the process runs its course, and the other, are thousands of lost dollars for a landlord who often has mortgage payments and other bills to potentially miss themselves. Sometimes there just isn’t a clear answer to this exploding problem. However, I feel it is only getting worse.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy