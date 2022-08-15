Comedian Jimmy Rees shares a heartbreaking tribute after his beloved nephew Rye dies at age 11: 'May you rest in peace, pain free'

Comedian Jimmy Rees has revealed the devastating news that his beloved nephew Rye, 11, has died after suffering a number of health issues.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share an emotional post on Monday evening, where he said his nephew would remain forever in his heart.

'Yesterday my nephew Rye passed away with his parents by his side,' Jimmy wrote.

Comedian Jimmy Rees, 35, (pictured) shared a touching tribute to Instagram on Monday after his beloved nephew Rye, 11, passed away

Jimmy continued: 'We love you Rye. May you Rest In Peace, pain free. What an incredible life of resilience, courage and strength.

'The mark you have left on us all will remain forever in our hearts.

He ended his post with, 'Uncle Jimmy will see you again soon buddy.'

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share an emotional post on Monday evening, where he said his nephew would remain forever in his heart

Jimmy's post was quickly inundated with well-wishes from his celebrity friends.

'I'm so sorry,' wrote comedian Tanya Hennessy.

TV personality Sally Obermeder soon joined the chorus, writing: 'I'm so sorry Jimmy. Sending you all much love and support.'

Entertainment reporter Richard Reid also shared his condolences, adding, 'My thoughts are with your family, Jimmy. Fly high, Rye.'

Meanwhile, former Wiggle Emma Watkins shared a poignant prayer emoji.

Jimmy's post was quickly inundated with well-wishes from his followers

'Sending strength to you all at this incredibly difficult time. Rye-man was 1 in a million…such a beautiful soul whom touched all who followed his journey and were part of his life,' wrote one fan.

Rye's mother also penned a heartbreaking post on her own Instagram profile.

'Our beautiful Rye-man grew his wings today,' she wrote.

'He passed peacefully at 12.56pm with his Mum and Dad by his side. The Royal Children's Hospital, doctors, nurses and staff are beyond amazing!

'Our hearts are breaking and we can't explain how much we love you Rye-man. Your strengths will live on through your little brother and sister.

'Fly high and pain free. Forever our baby!'