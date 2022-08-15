ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

1 Person Critically Injured After Car Crash In Pima County (Pima County, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0hHg2mJ800
Nationwide Report

Police reports indicate that a person was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Green Valley on Friday. The reports do not mention how exactly the accident unfolded but mention that the [..]

KOLD-TV

91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
KOLD-TV

Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15. According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
KOLD-TV

Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in midtown area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue in Tucson late Monday, Aug. 15. Police said Tuesday morning that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. No...
KOLD-TV

Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
KOLD-TV

Tucson baby safe and sound after vehicle stolen from gas station

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family is back together after an SUV with a baby inside it was stolen in Tucson early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at a gas station near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive. A...
KOLD-TV

Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
KOLD-TV

Deputies looking for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Corona de Tucson area. Maria Celaya, 23, was last seen on foot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, near the 16000 block of South...
KOLD-TV

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate has died in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and an investigation is underway. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Wade Welch was found dead at the complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16. The PCSD said the 37-year-old Welch had been...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal

VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile was killed and five people were injured in a wrong-way crash on interstate 10 westbound near Mescal late Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Mazda sedan with two occupants was eastbound in a westbound lane of I-10 when it struck a westbound Toyota Camry around 11 p.m.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

