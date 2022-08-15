(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Wooster Road in Amity, Ohio on a burglary incident. The deputy arrived on the scene and collected a written statement. A report was started to document the incident. The complainant advised he would call back in when he was able to get into his house to see if anything had been stolen.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO