sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspects drive into pond following high-speed pursuit
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway Counrt were involved in a pursuit shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to reports, the driver of a box truck ran from law enforcement in the area of route 104 and Beth Page Blvd. The driver, deputies said, drove the vehicle into...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Michael Burkholder
Description: Mr. Burkholder suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. He is easily confused at night. He requires medicine. On August 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM, Mr. Burkholder went to pick up his truck, was separated from the person following him, and failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on CLARFIELD AVENUE in the city of Columbus 43207.
WSYX ABC6
Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
Juvenile driver ‘smiling and laughing’ after ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle, Ohio police say (video)
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Four juveniles, one just 12 years old, were arrested Monday after police say they rammed a patrol car while trying to escape in a stolen vehicle in an incident caught on video. Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen expressed frustration in a news release after the incident...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Aug 16, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Wooster Road in Amity, Ohio on a burglary incident. The deputy arrived on the scene and collected a written statement. A report was started to document the incident. The complainant advised he would call back in when he was able to get into his house to see if anything had been stolen.
Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder
Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
Delaware Gazette
Meeting to focus on US Route 23
LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
3 teens, 1 adult injured in northeast Columbus crash involving stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three teens and one adult were injured in a crash involving a stolen car in northeast Columbus on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Westerville Road and Albert Avenue. A 19-year-old woman and three teens were traveling in a stolen Hyundai when...
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
1 dead following east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in east Columbus on Monday, according to Columbus police. A dispatcher said a call for the shooting came in around 4:10 p.m. The victim was found in the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, just north of East Main...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Details released in Pickaway Co. knife attack
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
Man charged for second 1990’s cold case murder, making first court appearance
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged last week in a 30-year-old cold case murder in Franklin County has now been charged in an additional 26-year-old cold case murder in Licking County. NBC4 learned that Robert Edwards, 67, has now been officially charged for the murder of Michelle Dawson-Pass, whose body was found on Nov […]
Police: 3 teens, 12-year-old caught driving stolen Hyundai in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Three teenagers and a 12-year-old were taken into custody after ramming a stolen Hyundai into a Whitehall police cruiser on Monday. A release from the Whitehall Division of Police states an officer followed a 2018 Hyundai Elantra into the Turkey Hill gas station on South Hamilton Road around 8 p.m.
Columbus Man Dies After Driving Through Intersection and Into Embankment
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that took place...
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
cnycentral.com
Unwanted 'side' of marijuana found in food delivered by DoorDash driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus, Ohio man found marijuana at the bottom of a bag of food he ordered to be delivered. The man asked to remain anonymous but said he ordered the food through DoorDash on Aug. 9. “I was scared at first but then again, I...
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
sunny95.com
Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders
COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
