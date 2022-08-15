Family of deceased elderly women speak out after their sudden loss

The family of 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter is grieving their sudden loss. They said the two were mother and daughter.

"[Linda] loved her kids and grandkids more than anything in the world," Amy Walter, daughter-in-law said. "Family meant more to her than anything."

Amy Walter said Teeters suffered from dementia and was being taken care of by Linda Walter.

Both Linda and Marceline have lived in the Frederick St. home since 1976.

Megan Walter, another daughter-in-law of Linda, said she got a call Saturday afternoon referencing a shooting. She said she and her husband Chris came to the home to find Megan's sister-in-law who had discovered the two women deceased.

Chris Walter, Linda's oldest son, said she had retired from working as a lunch lady for Omaha Public Schools to take care of her mother and had plans to establish in-home care for Teeters so she could return this year.

"She was gonna go serve lunches and she was so excited to be back with kids."

The Walter family didn’t want to go into details on who might have taken the lives of the two women but did react to news of an arrest.

"We’re just so thankful that this has been resolved," Amy Walter said. "He is now in custody and serves justice."

The news, however, doesn’t take away the family’s loss.

"You never know when it’s gonna be the last conversation or the last visit," Amy Walter said. "Don’t take time for granted with your loved ones."

