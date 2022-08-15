Finally ‘the man’ at quarterback, Tualatin’s Jack Wagner all smiles as senior year kicks off

By Dan Brood

Jack Wagner is pretty happy these days.

That just might be an understatement.

The Tualatin High School senior-to-be is finally going to get his chance to be the starting quarterback for the Timberwolves football team — and the talented, athletic, friendly Wagner is anxiously awaiting to make the most of that opportunity.

“I don’t think words can really describe it,” Wagner said with a smile as he sat in the visitor’s grandstands at the Tualatin High School stadium last week. “Just having this chance, being a leader, is a really good feeling. I never looked forward to getting into school so much, because the season’s right there. It’s something I’ve really looked forward to ever since my sophomore year.”

Wagner has done more — much more — than just look forward to the 2022 high school football season. He’s watched, prepared and learned. Now, he’s ready to take over.

“I think it’s going to be a really good year,” the 6-foot-4, 180-pound Wagner said, still smiling.

That might be true, but Wagner’s junior year at Tualatin was certainly nothing to sneeze at.

He was the backup quarterback, a starting safety and the punter for the Timberwolves squad that reached the Class 6A state championship game , where it fell to Central Catholic . He then came off the bench for the Tualatin boys basketball team that defeated Summit to claim the Class 6A state title .

“It actually meant a lot,” Wagner said of his junior year at Tualatin. “In football, in that state championship (game), we thought we had a chance to win. Obviously, it didn’t go our way. But to get that chance to get revenge in basketball, it was a really good feeling. We really wanted that victory.”

Victories, and Tualatin football, have gone hand-in-hand for Wagner for a long time.

“I think I started (playing football) in third grade. I’ve been here my whole life,” Wagner said. “Tualatin football is basically my second family. It’s really something special. Even in middle school, you have the connection with the older guys, because they help run camps. It’s always been a tradition. You feel like you’re part of something big, even when you’re not in high school yet. It’s a big deal.”

Wagner’s junior football season at Tualatin definitely seemed to be a big deal. Despite being a backup quarterback behind Jackson Jones, who now is walking on at the University of Washington, Wagner was an all-Three Rivers League honorable mention pick at QB . Wagner also was a second-team all-league selection as a defensive back and at punter.

Playing behind Jones, who was a first-team all-league pick, Wagner made the most of his opportunity to learn from the Tualatin veteran.

“That (watching Jones) helped with where to throw the ball, how to throw the ball,” Wagner said. “He knew how to read defenses, and watching him do that really helped me.”

Even though Jones got most of the action at quarterback, the plan usually called for Wagner to run the show for a few series each game. But due to some unfortunate circumstances in the second game of the 2021 season, Wagner was asked to do even more than that.

In the Timberwolves’ home opener against Silverton, Jones suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half, and Wagner had to take over in the second half. Wagner ran for a 49-yard touchdown and completed a 2-point conversion pass, helping Tualatin hold off the eventual Class 5A state champions for a 35-28 victory .

“I learned a lot, especially against Silverton, when Jackson got hurt. He stuck with me every step of the way,” Wagner said. “In that game, he helped me with what was going on, he helped me calm down and not be as nervous. He helped me with coverages. He helped me with every phase of being a quarterback.”

Wagner got his first varsity start at quarterback the following week, and he threw four touchdown passes, to four different receivers, in a 43-0 win at Aloha.

Wagner got the nod again the next week in a home contest against a strong West Salem squad. He helped Tualatin roll to a 41-7 win over the previously unbeaten Titans, completing 16 of 18 pass attempts for 225 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 77 yards and another touchdown on five carries.

“I was both nervous and excited,” Wagner said of his two starts. “Aloha, I was pretty nervous for, because it was the first one. But once the first drive hit, I was fine. West Salem, I was just excited for that one, because I knew it was going to be a good game.

“Those games helped me a lot. Before that, the only time I’d go in would be for runs. But then, after that three-game stretch, people had to prepare for everything, because I showed that I could throw, too.”

Jones returned the following week, passing for 355 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 win over West Linn in a Three Rivers League showdown .

“The West Salem game really helped my confidence,” Wagner said. “But I knew that Jackson was coming back the week after, and it was good to have him for West Linn.”

The Timberwolves would meet West Linn again, facing their TRL foe in a Class 6A state semifinal game. In that contest, the speedy Wagner, playing behind Jones, ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, including a 53-yard score. On defense, he intercepted a West Linn pass on the first offensive play in Tualatin’s 35-13 victory .

“West Linn is kind of a rival of ours, so any time something big like that happens, it kind of sticks with you,” Wagner said. “Those touchdowns, and the pick on the first play of the game — that sticks with me.”

With those performances throughout the 2021 season, Wagner seems to have plenty to build on entering the 2022 campaign.

“It was very special,” Wagner said of his junior year on the gridiron. “Obviously, I was a backup (at quarterback) last year, but even in the chances I got, I think I proved that I had the capability. And leading into this year, I think I can really surprise people. People didn’t really get to see me throw last year. I think last year put me in a good position for this year.”

That position very well could be a big-time weapon as a dual-threat quarterback.

“I do see myself that way,” Wagner said. “To some people, maybe I’m not, but I definitely see myself that way. I still think I need to prove that I can do both, that I have the speed and that I can throw. I think people are going to be surprised.”

While Wagner’s speed on the football field is no surprise, he might surprise with his arm — and his arm strength, as he says he can throw a football 65 or 70 yards. In addition, he says he’s going to keep putting in the work to get ready.

“My strength right now probably would be knowing the route concept, and running, for sure,” Wagner said. “I could still work on my accuracy. I’m still watching film, learning how defenses rotate. That’s a big part of it.”

In his first year starting at quarterback, Wagner will be playing for a new Tualatin head coach in Dominic Ferraro, who is known for running an up-tempo, “Ricky Bobby” offensive attack .

“I got a big smile on my face,” Wagner said of his first reaction to hearing about Tualatin’s new offensive philosophy. “It fits right into my style of play, throwing and running. It’s very exciting, especially with the new offense. It’s really fast paced. We’re going to throw the ball a lot, even with the run game. I don’t know how other teams are going to play against us, but I’m really excited for this year.”

While some might question how well Tualatin will be able to pass the ball this year, with the losses of Jones and three top receivers to graduation, Wagner again gets a smile on his face when he talks about the potential of the Timberwolves’ passing attack.

“I think people are really going to be surprised,” he said. “People are going to think that our line isn’t going to be as good as it has been, but they’ll be surprised. With our receiving core, we lost pretty much everyone (Cole Prusia, Peter Burke and Kellen Hale), but with Jayden (Fortier), Kenen (Elder), AJ (Noland) and with the addition of Luke (Ash), people will be really surprised with how our young core will do.”

Some people who definitely won’t be surprised by what Wagner can do is the coaching staff at the University of Idaho. The Vandals have given Wagner a scholarship offer, and he has committed to the school.

“I did a little circuit. I went to Montana State, Washington State and Idaho,” Wagner said. “Washington State and Montana State were camps, and I went for a visit to Idaho. Once I got down there, I really liked it. I met with the coaching staff. They came from South Dakota State. There was (head coach) Coach (Jason) Eck and (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach) Coach (Luke) Schleusner. Just the energy they brought, their history, it really got me excited.

“They’re building up a program there. The ceiling there is very high, and to be a part of that is a really good thing. It felt like home. It’s a special thing they’re building there, and having the chance to start three or four years is good.”

With his college choice made, Wagner could turn his football attention completely to his senior season at Tualatin.

“It’s a big relief off my shoulders, but there are still things to prove,” he said.

With that in mind, Wagner is looking forward to the Timberwolves’ season opener Sept. 2, when they will play host to Summit in a nonleague contest.

“We need to start going over what they run,” Wagner said of the Storm, who Tualatin topped 42-13 in a state playoff quarterfinal game last fall. “They were really young last year. They’re going to be really good this year. It’s going to be a tough game.”

Speaking of tough, Wagner sees the Three Rivers League as being even tougher than usual.

“It’s going to be one of the most competitive years,” Wagner said. “It’s going to be a tough gauntlet to go through. That’s motivation for us. With just how tough the games were last year, you can only assume how much better everyone will be. It’s motivation all the way through. I’ve been playing them my whole life, and it’s always been a big thing.”

And, Wagner added, Tualatin is ready to make some noise in the powerful Three Rivers League this season — despite what others might think.

“I think, compared to last year, I see us as an underdog,” he said. “People are going to think West Linn and Lakeridge, that they’re going to be on top this year. They’re going to be really good. But I think we have just as good of a chance, if not better, of winning than they do.”

Despite losing many top players from a year ago, including Jones and Class 6A offensive player of the year Malik Ross, the Timberwolves have a strong group of returners, including Colorado State commit Richie Anderson, Will Wilson, Drew Corcoran, Kevin Interian and Metro Area Lineman Challenge lightweight champion Bodan Griffith, just to name a few. Tualatin also boasts a game-breaker at running back in Ash, who is a transfer from Clackamas, and the talented young receiver group, not to mention a new offensive attack .

“I’m very excited for that,” Wagner said. “With how fast we’re going to go, with how much we’re going to throw, and with our run concept, it’s all going to go really good together.”

Oh yeah, Tualatin also has a talented dual-threat quarterback who has a friendly smile and a bevy of determination and optimism to go with it.

“People are going to be surprised this year,” Wagner said — with a smile, of course.