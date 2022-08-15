Nearly $4 billion in student loans for students who attended ITT Technical Institute will be forgiven by the federal government, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.Education officials say $3.9 billion in federal student loans held by 208,000 borrowers, including those who have not yet applied for repayment discharge, will be discharged. Borrowers who attended the for-profit college between 2005 and when it closed in 2016 will not have to take any action in order to receive the loan forgiveness."It is time for student borrowers to stop shouldering the burden from ITT's years of lies and false promises," U.S. Secretary...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO