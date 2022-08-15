Read full article on original website
Department of Education to forgive nearly $4 billion in loans held by students who attended ITT Technical Institute
Nearly $4 billion in student loans for students who attended ITT Technical Institute will be forgiven by the federal government, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.Education officials say $3.9 billion in federal student loans held by 208,000 borrowers, including those who have not yet applied for repayment discharge, will be discharged. Borrowers who attended the for-profit college between 2005 and when it closed in 2016 will not have to take any action in order to receive the loan forgiveness."It is time for student borrowers to stop shouldering the burden from ITT's years of lies and false promises," U.S. Secretary...
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Now universities are more likely to reject you if you're better off in bid to 'widen participation' across social scale
Universities have been accused of social engineering after it emerged that poor students enjoyed a better rate of offers for places than their richer peers. Ahead of A-level results day, Ucas, the admissions body, said deprived youngsters had been put first this year to try to 'widen participation'. For the...
Who Was the First-Ever Black Student to Go to School in the United States and When Did It Happen?
It’s August, and people are getting ready to return to school. Parents are helping their young kids prepare for a year of studying, and grown-up students are moving back into the residences, prepared to continue their college experience. But have you ever wondered how it feels to be barred from higher education?
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
Immaculata Works to Replace Costly Textbooks by Providing Affordable Learning Resources Through Grants
Immaculata University received a total of three grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s PA GOAL (Grants for Open and Affordable Learning) program. PA GOAL is aimed at eliminating or reducing the cost students’ pay for textbooks and other materials for college courses. As an experienced leader in using open educational resources (OER), Immaculata used the new funds to help faculty members integrate OER into their courses.
HBCUs Experience Significant Increase In Applications and Enrollments Following BLM Movement
Several HBCUs are experiencing a significant increase in the number of Black students applying and enrolling, reversing years of declining numbers. “The percentage of Black students enrolled at HBCUs fell from 18% in 1976 to 8% in 2014 and then increased to 9% in 2020,” according to The National Center for Education Statistics. According to Data USA, HBCUs such as Morehouse College in Atlanta have seen a 60% increase in applications in 2020 from the previous year, NPR reported.
Business Insider
The 5 best academic planners for college students
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to juggling classes, weekend plans, and long-term goals in college, using a paper planner is never a bad idea. For one, physically writing down information is shown to improve your memory, which comes in handy for keeping track of due dates and extracurricular events throughout the year.
COVID-19 Gutted College Attendance. Now, a Solid Labor Market Is Convincing More High School Grads To Skip It.
According to NBC News, there are 4 million fewer students enrolled in college than there were 10 years ago, and there has been a 7 percent drop in college attendance from 2016 to 2020. "With the exception of wartime, the United States has never been through a period of declining...
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
Students welcomed back to Toledo Early College by University of Toledo mascots
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Early College High School (TEC) will reopen its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 9, welcoming students back with a visit from Toledo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Romules Durant and two special guests: Rocky and Roxy, the University of Toledo's mascots. The...
How Educators Are Tackling Disrupted Learning in ESL and Bilingual Students
Ten students walk through the entrance of a K-12 school in America. Go by the data, and at least one will be an English learner. In the United States, there are 5.3 million English learners (also known as multilingual learners, dual language learners or emergent bilinguals), the fastest-growing student population in U.S. K-12 education. In […]
Here’s the typical breakdown of how families pay for college
Families are paying less overall for college, according to a new report, but more of those funds are being paid out of pocket than in previous years.
Feds forgive $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former ITT Technical Institute students
The U.S. Department of Education has forgiven $3.9 billion in debt owed by former students of ITT Technical Institute, saying they were defrauded by the now defunct for-profit college. As part of an ongoing crackdown on for-profit schools, the agency said on Tuesday that it has erased loans for 208,000...
ZDNet
Get 100 hours of self-paced ASL training and help a great cause during our Back to Education event
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. The demand for American Sign Language skills continues to rise because it is the form of communication most widely used among the Deaf and hard of hearing. Nearly 200 U.S. colleges and universities accept ASL to fulfill foreign language requirements for graduation.
Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told
Students have been warned that the race for university places is likely to remain competitive into next year as tens of thousands await A-level results on Thursday.People who might consider deferring their place until 2023 have been advised to “think very carefully” by the interim chief executive of Universities UK.Competition for university spots this September is expected to be among the toughest yet, but Chris Hale said the pattern is likely to continue next year.Speaking during a Ucas-hosted Facebook Live session on Wednesday, hours before students find out their grades, he said there is “big demand” for university places this...
