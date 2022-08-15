ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now

Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?

Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App

When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?

On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question. When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?. According to the National Weather Service, here are...
LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?

The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
Crane Collapses at Sioux Falls Construction Site

No one was injured when a crane collapsed early this morning (Tuesday) at a downtown Sioux Falls construction site. Sioux Falls Business is reporting the 200-foot crane toppled over at about 7:30 AM on the north end of the site of the Steel District. According to Lloyd Companies, the project developer, the incident occured as the crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction as part of the multi-use development.
