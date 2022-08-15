Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls to Get ‘Chick N Max’ Location in Early 2023
As Sioux Falls continues to strive to have a different chicken restaurant on seemingly every street, word came out on Thursday that we're about to get another one!. Dakota News Now is reporting the Chick N Max franchise has set its sights on Sioux Falls. Chick N Max, known for...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Two Sioux Falls Men Robbed at Gunpoint Trying to Sell Shoes
Geesh, what's this world coming to when a couple of guys can't even sell a simple pair of shoes face to face without getting rolled at gunpoint?. That's exactly what happened to two Sioux Falls men on Tuesday (August 16) outside an apartment complex on the city's eastside. Dakota News...
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App
When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?
On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question. When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?. According to the National Weather Service, here are...
Art Exhibition Features Sioux Nations This Weekend In Sioux Falls
For some time now a Sioux Falls local artist has been doing pencil portraits in color. More than 10 years ago Kurt Holdorf got the idea to do charcoal art when a restoration project was presented to him. A unique method with charcoal on a textured surface was developed and...
LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?
The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Cow in Southwestern Minnesota
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a cow in southwestern Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Buick Enclave was traveling south on Highway 91 in Murray County when it collided with a cow in the roadway near 111th St just before 11:30 p.m.
Parts of 18th Street, 33rd Street Closed in Sioux Falls
Some Sioux Falls drivers are going to need a little extra time getting to work over the next several days. The City's Public Works Department has temporary closures in place for a pair of streets. 33rd Street on the east side and 18th Street on the west side are both...
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
Crane Collapses at Sioux Falls Construction Site
No one was injured when a crane collapsed early this morning (Tuesday) at a downtown Sioux Falls construction site. Sioux Falls Business is reporting the 200-foot crane toppled over at about 7:30 AM on the north end of the site of the Steel District. According to Lloyd Companies, the project developer, the incident occured as the crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction as part of the multi-use development.
