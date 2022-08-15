ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
People

22-Year-Old Raising Brother After Parents' Deaths Is Gifted Home Renovation: 'I'm Speechless'

A Texas community stepped up to help two brothers with much-needed renovations to their Katy home. According to NBC affiliate KPRC, 22-year-old Jaylan Gray has been raising his 12-year-old brother, Julian, since losing their parents and grandfather over the last few years. The brothers found themselves in need of help after their home was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and a series of winter storms last year.
People

Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Screaming It to the Mountaintops'

The musician, 52, posted a loving tribute on Instagram Sunday in honor of his girlfriend's 56th birthday. "Hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops," Hunt captioned a montage of photos and a dancing video of the Academy Award-winning actress "And celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."
dailyphew.com

Homeless Dog Finds Car Door Open And Immediately Jumps In

When Bill Shaver met his new rescue dog, he went fishing without contemplating how this experience might alter his life. Bill chose to stop at a rest area while returning to his Missouri home after going fishing in Arkansas. He made the decision to leave the car door open and...
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Chilling Outside in Her Stroller Is a Total Vibe

As we settle into the second half of the year, every last moment of sunlight is up for grabs. Whether it's a stroll around the neighborhood or just some sunbathing in the backyard, even just a few minutes outdoors can be oh-so-nice during the summer months. Just ask, @hairika88, whose...
People

Red Panda Gives Birth to 'Miracle' Cub Nicknamed 'Little Red' After Death of Partner

The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park announced in a statement on Tuesday that its endangered red panda Tilly gave birth to a "miracle" cub. "In the early hours of 16th of July on one of the hottest days and weeks in U.K. history, the zoo's CCTV cameras captured the incredible moment when Tilly gave birth to a miraculous, beautiful, and healthy cub," the statement read. The cub, nicknamed "Little Red" by zookeepers, has started to develop the species' signature markings and coloring.
pethelpful.com

Woman Takes Her Senior Dog to 'Build a Bear' and We Can't Stop Crying

It's so hard to think about, but the years with your dog are fleeting. In the blink of an eye they go from puppy to adult dog. So we really don't blame one woman for making a special trip to Build-A-Bear so that she could make herself an extra-special stuffy to commemorate her dog.
PETS

