Monsoon surge is back; flood threat with evening storms

By Carly Cassady
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sshnS_0hHg0sHq00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – After a hot weekend, Colorado will see cooler 80s this week with the next surge of monsoon moisture Monday.

It will be dry for kids at the bus stop this morning but by the afternoon storms will be moving in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obJ9n_0hHg0sHq00

Some storms will be heavy and slow-moving, leading to a flooding threat through midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M42xo_0hHg0sHq00

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around, do not drive through standing water!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtZJp_0hHg0sHq00

Heavy rain can cause excessive runoff, meaning flooding is possible along our burn scars, creeks, streams, low-lying areas and places with poor drainage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifGxT_0hHg0sHq00

Clouds and storms stick around Tuesday, with the heaviest south of I-70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkeOu_0hHg0sHq00

Wednesday will bring back more sunshine and start to dry things out the rest of the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

