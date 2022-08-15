Read full article on original website
Post Register
Meridian PD to drivers: Please slow down as schools resume
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — School zones. Bus stops. Kiddos walking to school. Drivers across the country and of course here in Idaho need to be extra cautious as schools resume. "Drivers accustomed to traveling unimpeded through school zones the past three months will need to pay close attention for...
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
Albertsons Boise Open donates $3 million to charity -- setting new record
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This week's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron is off to a charitable start. Albertsons and Chevron executives announced a record-breaking charity donation of $3 million for charity. The donation is the largest by any event in the 33-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour and takes the event’s 33-year charity donation total to nearly $33 million.
Some wells in Boise dry up amid development, neighbors say long-term planning is needed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some wells in Southwest Boise are drying up. It's not because of the hot dry summers, but in part because of development in the Boise area. Steve and Kara Nadeau's well has already gone dry once, and they worry it's only going to get worse.
Weiser City Police and Washington County Sheriff's Office lookout for drunk drivers
WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — Officers from the Weiser City Police and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office are joining law enforcement agencies across Idaho to keep drunk drivers off the road. Beginning Friday, Aug. 19 through Sep. 5, officers will dedicate patrols to look for drivers under the...
Garden City man accused of pointing gun at camper near Swan Falls
SWAN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 66-year-old man was arrested for pointing a gun at another camper near Swan Falls Dam late Sunday night, authorities say. Mark R. Allen from Garden City was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in Ada County Jail. According to the Ada...
Man who fired gun inside Eagle home taken into custody after short standoff with police
EAGLE, Idaho (CBS2) — One person is in custody Wednesday after shots were fired inside a Eagle home. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says a man was inside a home when he shot a gun at the ceiling and left. He then went to a different home on Capella Street in Star before deputies caught up with him.
Court Docs: Former Caldwell PD lieutenant laughed about allegedly punching detainees
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Former Caldwell Police lieutenant Joseph Hoadley is accused of punching and choking various detainees over the years and went as far as to brag about the alleged excessive force to his former co-workers, according to federal court records. Last week, Hoadley made a brief appearance...
