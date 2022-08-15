ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Meridian PD to drivers: Please slow down as schools resume

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — School zones. Bus stops. Kiddos walking to school. Drivers across the country and of course here in Idaho need to be extra cautious as schools resume. "Drivers accustomed to traveling unimpeded through school zones the past three months will need to pay close attention for...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Albertsons Boise Open donates $3 million to charity -- setting new record

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This week's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron is off to a charitable start. Albertsons and Chevron executives announced a record-breaking charity donation of $3 million for charity. The donation is the largest by any event in the 33-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour and takes the event’s 33-year charity donation total to nearly $33 million.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Garden City man accused of pointing gun at camper near Swan Falls

SWAN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 66-year-old man was arrested for pointing a gun at another camper near Swan Falls Dam late Sunday night, authorities say. Mark R. Allen from Garden City was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in Ada County Jail. According to the Ada...
GARDEN CITY, ID

