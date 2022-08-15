Read full article on original website
1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash
One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts Department of...
DUI Checkpoint This Weekend In Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY - The Massachusetts State Police have announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Worcester County this weekend. The checkpoint will take place from Friday evening, Aug. 19 into Saturday morning, Aug. 20. According to the MSP, the purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to “…educate the motoring...
Worcester highway sign falls on I-190: Bolts failed, investigation shows; 52 signs to be inspected
An overhead sign that fell on I-190 in Worcester last week was caused when the anchor bolts holding the sign support to its foundation failed, according to a preliminary investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. A MassDOT spokesperson said that the agency is in the process of inspecting all...
Methuen Police Motorcycle Crackdown Nets Arrest of Lawrence Woman After Her Bike Stalls
Methuen Police arrested a Lawrence woman last Friday as part of the city’s crackdown on motorcyclists’ “dangerous maneuvers” and failure to stop for police. Police said Limarie Brito was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Do You Know Where Ripton, Massachusetts Is Located?
I stopped for fuel, and asked the person gassing up in front of me, "Excuse me sir, I'm trying to find Ripton, Ripton, Massachusetts." The blank stare should have tipped me off. The man, who told me his name was Julien, said, "I think it's either on the Cape or...
Massachusetts teen, 15, seriously hurt in ATV crash in New Hampshire, officials say
A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Police investigating fake threat that led to downtown Westfield lockdown
WESTFIELD — Police on Monday were still investigating a 911 call Friday evening in which an unknown person claimed to have a rifle and explosive device intended for violent use at Park Square. The threat turned out to be a hoax. The area around the Park Square Green was...
Monson Police investigating several car break-ins
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police have reported that a number of vehicle break-ins occurred overnight, including one vehicle that was stolen. The police department posted on their Facebook page the break-ins happened between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Flynt Avenue, Mechanic Street, and Wales Road.
CT State Police: Driver of car dies in fiery crash with tractor-trailer on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR — The driver of car died when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on southbound Interstate 91 late Sunday, sparking an intense fire, state police said Monday morning. Troopers said they do not know the identity of the victim, nor do they know the make and model...
27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway
A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
The Boston Police Department Remembers Patrolman David R. Brown Who Died in the Line of Duty 39 Years Ago Today
Patrolman David Brown suffered a fatal heart attack on August 14, 1983, in Dorchester shortly after a short pursuit of a vehicle that was speeding on Columbia Road near Blue Hill Avenue. While sitting inside the police vehicle he suffered a seizure while checking the vehicle registration and driver's license....
