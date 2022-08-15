ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Associated Press

Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, prompting hugs among Democrats on the House floor and cheers by White House staff watching on television. “Today, the American people won. Special interests lost,” tweeted the vacationing Biden, who was shown beaming in a White House photo as he watched the...
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
MedicalXpress

Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation

President Joe Biden will sign Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the "final piece" of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party's standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections. The legislation includes the...
Axios Denver

Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters: How...
US News and World Report

Flush With Cash, Democrats Back Midterms 'Inflation Act' Ad Blitz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Buoyed by a string of legislative victories, Democrats and their allies are throwing money at key congressional races hoping to overcome President Joe Biden's poor approval ratings, high inflation and historical precedent in the November midterm elections. In the coming days, millions of dollars will flow into congressional...
