Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, sealing major Democratic victory on climate, health care and taxes
Washington — President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law at the White House on Tuesday, finalizing a signature piece of legislation aimed at fighting climate change, lowering health care costs and raising taxes on corporations just weeks before the midterm elections. The House and Senate passed the...
Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections. The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, prompting hugs among Democrats on the House floor and cheers by White House staff watching on television. “Today, the American people won. Special interests lost,” tweeted the vacationing Biden, who was shown beaming in a White House photo as he watched the...
Senate passes $739bn healthcare and climate bill after months of wrangling
Inflation Reduction Act will reduce planet-heating emissions and lower prescription drug costs – and give Biden a crucial victory
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
Republicans could soon be put on the spot about endorsing efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act
CHICAGO — A resolution going before the Republican National Committee this week would endorse a bipartisan effort in Congress to prevent future attempts to subvert the will of the voters. It also presents a dilemma for a party that former President Donald Trump still largely commands. Sponsored by Bill...
As Details of Trump's Search Warrant Emerge, House GOP Puts Up Tepid Fight Against Inflation Reduction Act
House Republican opposition lacked the urgency of previous battles, as Democrats sent a historic climate and tax bill to President Biden Friday.
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
House passes Democrats' health care and climate bill, clearing measure for Biden's signature
The House of Representatives voted Friday to pass Democrats' $750 billion health care, energy and climate bill, in a significant victory for President Joe Biden and his party.
MedicalXpress
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
President Joe Biden will sign Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the "final piece" of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party's standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections. The legislation includes the...
Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters: How...
US House passes Democrats’ landmark healthcare and climate bill
Biden is expected to quickly sign the legislation, which delivers a much-needed political victory for the party ahead of the midterms
Becca Balint wins Vermont’s Democratic primary for U.S. House
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The leader of Vermont’s state Senate, Becca Balint, won the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning she could become the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.
RESULTS: Vermont Democrats choose Rep. Peter Welch in primary race to succeed veteran outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy
Vermont held Senate, House, and gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday. Polls in the state closed at 7 p.m. ET. Decision Desk HQ called the Democratic Senate primary for Rep. Peter Welch on Tuesday night. In November, he'll face off against the winner of the GOP primary, which featured three candidates. The...
10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump: Where are they now?
Four House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have lost their primaries. Others aren't seeking reelection. Only 2 will run in November's election.
US News and World Report
Flush With Cash, Democrats Back Midterms 'Inflation Act' Ad Blitz
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Buoyed by a string of legislative victories, Democrats and their allies are throwing money at key congressional races hoping to overcome President Joe Biden's poor approval ratings, high inflation and historical precedent in the November midterm elections. In the coming days, millions of dollars will flow into congressional...
