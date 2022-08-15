A few weeks ago, I got a message from my teenage daughter. “Mom, my friend just texted me about monkeypox. Is it going to be okay this time?” I looked at that text and wondered how to answer. It was filled with anxiety, and the fantasy that, as a parent, I had some magical power that I, in fact, do not. Would it be okay this time? The last time I sort of lied to my kids and told them it would be okay, we turned out to be in a pandemic that killed more than a million people and still shows no sign of stopping. I thought about her use of the phrase “this time.” Those words knitted together was one of those tells, those hints that maybe the pandemic had changed her. Maybe the fear of illness and the years of Zoom schooling had changed the way she sees the world.

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO