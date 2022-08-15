ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tracey Folly

Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
psychologytoday.com

What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?

Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue Magazine

My Kids Want to Know If Everything’s Going to Be Okay. What Do I Tell Them?

A few weeks ago, I got a message from my teenage daughter. “Mom, my friend just texted me about monkeypox. Is it going to be okay this time?” I looked at that text and wondered how to answer. It was filled with anxiety, and the fantasy that, as a parent, I had some magical power that I, in fact, do not. Would it be okay this time? The last time I sort of lied to my kids and told them it would be okay, we turned out to be in a pandemic that killed more than a million people and still shows no sign of stopping. I thought about her use of the phrase “this time.” Those words knitted together was one of those tells, those hints that maybe the pandemic had changed her. Maybe the fear of illness and the years of Zoom schooling had changed the way she sees the world.
KIDS
Upworthy

How 5 diabolical parents called their kids' bluff in hilarious ways

This article originally appeared on 07.13.16 "My girlfriend told me the greatest story. Apparently her 11-year-old also wanted to be a grown up this week and, in fact, not only did he treat his siblings like despised underlings, but when asked what he wanted, he said: 'I want the authority to be in charge of them and tell them what to do, because they deserve it!' Well. My girlfriend and her husband are NOT AT ALL MESSING AROUND with parenting. Calmly, evenly, they granted his request to be a grown-up for a week...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Hey Parents—It's Not Funny to Traumatize Your Kids on Social Media

Can we please stop traumatizing our kids in hopes of going viral? I'm a little bit disappointed that as a mom I have to even write this. I'm the first person to admit that I spend way too much time scrolling the Internet and trying to convince my spouse or children to participate in the trends because it'll make for "good views." But everything really shouldn't be a thing. We really should be thinking past the current moment.
KIDS
