Stacy Dewayne Brown, age 54, of Cumberland City, TN went to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 16 ,2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. Burial will be held at Hutson-Atkins Cemetery in Palmyra, TN. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

CUMBERLAND CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO