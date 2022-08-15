Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Suzanne Green
Elizabeth Suzanne Green, age 60, of Hopkinsville, KY passed away at her home on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Elizabeth was born on December 21, 1961, in Clarksville, TN to the late Edward Earl Brown and Mary Buchanan. Elizabeth loved to curl up and read an extraordinary book while enjoying her...
Stacy Brown
Stacy Dewayne Brown, age 54, of Cumberland City, TN went to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 16 ,2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. Burial will be held at Hutson-Atkins Cemetery in Palmyra, TN. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Shantiqua Pasean Frazier
Ms. Shantiqua Pasean Frazier, was born August 27, 1993 to Ms. ReAsha Frazier and Mr. Marcus Wilson in Knoxville, Tennessee. On August 5, 2022, Shantiqua finished this race and entered eternal rest. She received her education in Clarksville Montgomery County Schools Systems. She was a 2011 graduate of Kenwood High...
Timothy Reed (Timbo) Earles
Timothy Reed (Timbo) Earles, age 60 of Woodlawn, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his residence of natural causes. Timbo was worked for American Snuff Co. as a client service attendant and was a US Army Veteran. He was a wonderful father, the most caring and kind soul and loved to work.
TJ Love
Thomas John Dewey Love, age 25, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. A Memorial Motorcycle ride will be announced for his local friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 27 ,2022 in California. TJ entered this life on August 23, 1996, in...
Bernice ‘Butch’ Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Bernice “Butch” Ray Perry, 84, of Clarksville, TN will be on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Pastor Gary Herndon will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Butch was born on November 22, 1937 to John and Savannah Hogue Perry.
Marilyn Schmidt
Marilyn Schmidt, age 89, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Steve Kennedy
Steve Kennedy, age 66, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Norma Jean (O’Bryan) Kirby
A Celebration of Life service for Norma Jean Kirby, 70, of Pleasant View, TN, formerly of Clarksville, TN, will be on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sykes Funeral Home with Brother John Wise officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Cemetery in Adams, TN. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Loy Erickson
Loy Laird Erickson, age 87, of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Gurtin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
Anthony Wayne Gilstrap Sr.
Anthony Wayne Gilstrap Sr., age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital in Madisonville, KY. He was a self employed plumber. Anthony was born March 16, 1952 in Germany to the late J.C. and Agnes King Gilstrap. He is survived by one son, Anthony Wayne Gilstrap Jr. (Heather); one daughter, Jennifer Carol Gilstrap (Tyson); one brother, Jimmy Gilstrap (Jacqualine); one sister, Mary Jo Bryant (Frank); five grandchildren, Tayler, Erin, Lacie, Sophie and Hayden.
Adam Lynch
Adam Lynch, age 36, of Palmyra, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Black Family Cemetery with Senior Missionary Walter Jernigan officiating. Adam entered...
Austin Peay art student immersed in opportunity, discovery of Hazel Smith fellowship
CLARKSVILLE, TN – In its second year, Austin Peay State University’s Hazel Smith Summer Research Fellowship again delivered “a wonderful opportunity” for a student to immerse herself in the university’s art collection. But the fellowship delivered even more than that to this year’s recipient –...
Clarksville teen wins 2022 Pan Kids championship
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mariana Bowen, age 14, is now the 2022 IBJJF Pan Kids Champion. The IBJJF Pan Kids is the Pan-Am games for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Mariana and her teammates from BOWEN Combative Arts Academy trained hard then traveled to Florida to compete in this high level competition which has children traveling from all over the world in hopes to earn the title of Pan Kids Champion.
Matthew ‘Matt’ Ashburn
Matthew “Matt” William Ashburn, age 27, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 14, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1995 to Daniel and Pam Ashburn. Matt enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hunting, listening to music, skateboarding, and riding his dirt bike. In addition to his parents, he is...
Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
Custom House Museum schedule for September 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Be on the lookout for these events happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of September. Peripheries: New Work by Laurén Brady, September 9 – October 30 | Bruner & Orgain Galleries. Laurén Brady is a visual artist living...
APSU to host Ron & Andrea Morton Family Track Naming on Sept. 9
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the Ron and Andrea Morton Family Track Naming at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Fortera Stadium on the APSU campus. The naming celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the track, which is located inside Fortera Stadium. “This...
UPDATE: Missing woman found in Knoxville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old Deseria Travis. Travis was last heard from on May 10. She had been living in Clarksville and has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Travis was pregnant at the time and had a due date of Aug. 7. If anyone sees Travis or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.
APSU For the Peayple & The Eagles Project Downtown @ Sundown this Friday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This Friday, August 19, beginning at 6:15 p.m., join us at a For the Peayple Gathering and hear remarks from APSU President Licari, APSU athletics, and Mayor Durrett! The APSU cheer and dance team and the Governors Own Marching Band will also be present to motivate the crowd and lead the APSU Fight Song!
