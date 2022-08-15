(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba-Sutter residents may recall an effort to provide suitable homes for feral chickens in our area back in May. However, many are still seeing those chickens around the Winco in Yuba City and elsewhere, wondering if the Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program was still in effect. The answer, is that the project is currently on hold, with Sutter Animal Services hoping to get the program back up and running by this winter.

