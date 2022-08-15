ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnewsnow.com

Students return to Chico Unified Schools amid unhealthy air quality

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Unified schools are back in session, but outdoor activities were interrupted with unhealthy air quality across our area today. Wing blew smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex southward today. According to Purple Air maps, Chico and some cities in Butte County were in a Moderate...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ridgeview High School hosts ribbon cutting for new campus

PARADISE, Calif. - A ribbon cutting for the new Ridgeview High School in Paradise took place Monday. Community members, local leaders and families came out to celebrate a major milestone in Camp Fire rebuilding. The high school burned in the fire but now, the continuation high school has its own...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cooling center opens in Chico on Hemlock Street

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico has announced a cooling center has opened in Chico. The city says the Safe Space Winter Shelter, Inc. opened a cooling center in the fellowship hall of Chico Friends Meeting located at 1601 Hemlock St. The cooling center will be open until Sept....
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Blues & Brews concert to benefit Chico’s Torres Shelter

CHICO, Calif. - The True North Alliance’s Blues & Brews concert will be on Sunday at the Chico Women’s Club. The concert will feature Big Mo & The Full Moon Band, Stump Jumperz and the Unknown. The concert will benefit the Torres Community Shelter. The concert will be...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State receives nearly $19 million for University Farm

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State will receive $18.75 million in state funding to build and renovate experiential learning facilities at its University Farm, the university announced on Tuesday. Chico State says it will use the money to build a new Agriculture Learning Center, acquire and implement precision agricultural technology and...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water

GRIDLEY, Calif. - Some schools in our area have water so contaminated, it is not safe to drink. "I never thought something like that would happen at a school,” said Breanna Vasquez who recently graduated from Manzanita Elementary school. Four years ago, the California Water Board determined the well...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Some Glenn County Cooling Zones are open Tuesday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Several cooling areas in Glenn County are open on Tuesday. The Cool Zones have air-conditioned space and will be open to the public. On Tuesday, the Bayliss Library, Hamilton City Fire Department, Orland Library, Willows Public Health and the Willow Library will be open. The following...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17

CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba-Sutter Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program Put on Hold

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba-Sutter residents may recall an effort to provide suitable homes for feral chickens in our area back in May. However, many are still seeing those chickens around the Winco in Yuba City and elsewhere, wondering if the Feathers to Farm Chicken Rehoming Program was still in effect. The answer, is that the project is currently on hold, with Sutter Animal Services hoping to get the program back up and running by this winter.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Second annual Chico SummerFest returns this weekend

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico SummerFest returns on Saturday with a food and music festival celebrating All Things Summer. The second annual event will be from noon to 8 p.m. at Patrick Ranch off of Midway. It will have food, cold drinks and live music. The event is open to...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Unified School District facing teacher aide shortage

CHICO, Calif. - Kids are ready to return to a more normal school year, but will they have enough teachers in classrooms?. Chico Unified assistant superintendent Jim Hanlon told Action News Now when it comes to all 750 full-time teachers, the answer is yes. "I'm looking forward to a normal...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fitness hearing date set for Quinceañera stabbing suspect

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The teenage suspect in the deadly stabbing of Efrain Vargas at a Quinceañera was back in court on Tuesday. During the hearing, the juvenile court judge set a fitness hearing for Sept. 1 to determine whether the 17-year-old should be tried as an adult. “We...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

See who will be on the ballot for Chico City Council in November

CHICO, Calif. - We now know who will be on the ballot for Chico City Council this fall. Four of the seven council seats are up for election in November. District 2: Incumbent Kasey Reynolds is seeking re-election. She will be challenged by business owner Morgan Kennedy. District 3: Incumbent...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 2,300 PG&E customers restored power near Anderson

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - More than 2,300 PG&E customers have been restored power just west of Anderson, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out to 2,354 customers at about 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m., the power was restored. The outage was affecting customers...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman chases burglary suspect out of her Chico home, 1 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday morning for breaking into two homes in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a call that a man entered her home, went through the woman's belongings and was in her bathroom. Police said the woman...
CHICO, CA

