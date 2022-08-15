Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
How to land a new job: top three tips
INDIANAPOLIS – Are you looking to land a new job? Jen Magley is a local author, motivational speaker, and recruiter who is sharing her top three tips for landing your next job. Share your need, step out of your comfort zone. Stay open to new opportunities. Write your memoir...
Fox 59
New wine series with Bluebeard, upcoming classes
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re taking our wine game to the next level with the Sommelier at one of Indy’s most creative restaurants!. These upcoming classes will teach you how to taste wine and enjoy it with food. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with...
Fox 59
Join a book club at the Indy public library!
INDIANAPOLIS — Immigrant Outreach Program Specialist at the Indianapolis Public Library, Sakura Fuqua shares with Jillian and Ryan the wide array of book clubs available via the Indianapolis Public Library. To learn more visit indypl.org.
Fox 59
Clear & comfortable with a chance for northern lights!
INDIANAPOLIS – Another day, another 24-hour window of time to enjoy outdoors! We find ourselves in the midst of a beautiful stretch of weather and one that should continue for the next couple of days. We even have an outside chance to enjoy a light show overnight. Possible aurora,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
New runway at Indianapolis International Airport to pave way for flights to Europe?
INDIANAPOLIS — Could a major expansion at Indianapolis International be the ticket to nonstop travel from Indy to Europe? Last week, we learned more about the airport’s new nearly $200 million runway rebuild. Inside INdiana Business television host Gerry Dick spoke with Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. Watch...
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Stephen Sprouse: Rock/Art/Fashion
INDIANAPOLIS– When we think of fashion designers we usually think of New York or Paris, not Columbus, Indiana. Sherman is at Newfields for a tribute to a fashion designer icon and Indiana native. Stephen Sprouse. For more on the exhibit, clock here.
Fox 59
Indiana is losing daylight; days getting shorter from now until December
INDIANA – The sun rose at 6:58 a.m. in Indianapolis this morning. By the end of this week, the sun will rise after 7 a.m. Going forward, we will continue to lose over two minutes of sunlight every day. On Thursday, August 18, we will have 13 hours and...
Fox 59
National Rum Day with 8th Day Distillery
INDIANAPOLIS – Today is National Rum Day and Indy Now is celebrating with a local distillery known for its quality spirits and cocktails! 8th Day Distillery creates quality local spirits and then creates delicious craft cocktails with these spirits. They rotate their menu with the seasons and try to utilize other local small businesses when they can.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Indiana ranks in top 5 for Midwest startups
Indianapolis is now rated the third best Midwest city for startups according to this year’s Midwest Startups City Rankings. https://fox59.com/?p=1480090.
Inside Indiana Business
Rodriguez: New runway can lead to more nonstops
Airport leaders are showing off progress on phase one of reconstruction of one of three runways. The $190 million project is billed as one of the most important in airport history. Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez also talks about prospects for a new nonstop to Europe.
Fox 59
How a Belgian tradition sparked an Indy food company
INDIANAPOLIS — Shelby Lorch, owner of the Indianapolis-based Walking Waffle Company, said that her company and the food it offers originated in the Belgian city of Liège. On today’s Indy Now segment, Lorch explained that in Liège, people walk around the street eating handheld waffles as if they were cookies. This inspired her to bring this tradition over to the US and Indianapolis in the form of the Walking Waffle Company.
Fox 59
Motown Legends Lyrical Lightning!
INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is Motown Legends. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
More sunshine, no 90s in sight; rain this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We once again started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s! Temperatures today will top off in the 80s with plenty of sunshine and that will continue into the weekend. Sunny, nice Wednesday. For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will top...
Fox 59
Local gluten and grain-free treats for a healthy lifestyle
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have a gluten or grain allergy that you feel hinders you from snacking to your highest potential, Warrior Mix may be the solution for you. Produced by Indy-based food manufacturer BeeFree Bakery, Warrior Mix is a gluten and grain-free snack mix that began as a way to fill a hole in the snack marketplace. According to BeeFree CEO and founder Jennifer Wiese, she noticed that there weren’t many clean-label snack options for gluten-free eaters, inspiring her to create her own.
Fox 59
Clayton Anderson performs song “Indiana”
INDIANAPOLIS – Singer-songwriter Clayton Anderson stopped by to play his new song “Indiana”! He also talked about what inspired him to write it and how things are going with his new album “Made in the USA”. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social?...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Urban Homestead in Tipton
Give your space a makeover, find a special gift, and stick around for some community bonding. Sherman visited Urban Homestead in Tipton which has become a destination for all of the above.
indianapolismonthly.com
Best Restaurants 2022: Newcomers
Hotel Indy’s street-level restaurant and bar has the exact brand of swagger and confidence that a new venture requires when it makes a dramatic debut in the middle of a city in the middle of a pandemic. We needed a breath of fresh air, and The Hulman obliged with its luxe dining room offering up windows onto Washington and Delaware streets, looking like a sleek relic from the good old days. The ambitious menu has provided hits such as delicate autumn squash mezzaluna; Alaskan king crab bisque with creme fraiche, fermented gochujang hot sauce, and squid ink; and a fantastic bowl of short rib meat over housemade spaccatelli topped with crispy Brussels sprouts and a glob of ricotta. If you’re not ready to go home after they clear away the Key lime tart and Earl Gray creme brulee dishes, just ride the hotel elevator up to the rooftop Cannon Ball Lounge for a nightcap and—for those who haven’t been out of the house in a while—a refresher on Indy’s downtown skyline. 141 E. Washington St., 317-735-2586, thehulmanindy.com.
Fox 59
Another day of no new records for temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS – We dropped into the 50s in some areas this morning. They didn’t drop far enough to break any records, though. No rainfall is expected again today and no 90s are in the forecast so those records will hold once again for today. Record high temperature: 99°...
Fox 59
The Kids Heart Challenge™ Introduces New ‘Heart Heroes’ for 2022 Campaign
More than 150,000 elementary students in Indiana will be encouraged to “Be the Torch” for better health by a new cast of characters that are part of the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge campaign. Eight heart heroes, characterized as dragons, each represent a positive trait that...
Fox 59
Dog friendly treats & events!
INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Paw Street Bakery, Courtney Bruner, stopped by the studio to share with Jillian and Ryan what makes her bakery stand out. Her furry family members, Coco and Winnie, joined to help out with the taste testing portion of the interview. Paw Street Bakery celebrates...
Comments / 0