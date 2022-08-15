ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager

There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
Chicago White Sox Are the Latest Pro Team to Invest in NIL

The Chicago White Sox have become the latest professional team to invest in name, image, and likeness. The team announced it has signed eight college athletes from multiple sports and schools in the region — but all of them grew up in Illinois. Among the players are Michigan football’s A.J. Henning, DePaul basketball’s Anaya Peoples, and Notre Dame soccer’s Kiki Van Zanten.
Mauricio Dubon added to Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon has been added to the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Dubon was added after Jeremy Pena was scratched for a stiff neck. He will start at shortstop and bat leadoff. Dubon has a $2,000 salary on...
Seby Zavala starting at catcher for White Sox on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Zavala will catch at home after Yasmani Grandal was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right field, and Gavin Sheets was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models...
The best minor leaguers never to enjoy MLB success

Perhaps the most famous minor league baseball player isn't real. Kevin Costner's Crash Davis from Bull Durham is a fictional icon who shined in the minors but only had a cup of coffee in "The Show." There have been plenty of real-life Crash Davises. Whether struggling in the majors or...
Astros take road slide into matchup with the White Sox

Houston Astros (75-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-56, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (11-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -148, White Sox +126; over/under...
Here's the 2022 Arizona Fall League schedule and teams

While the summer season is nearing its climax, some of baseball’s top prospects are already getting their plans together for the autumn. The Arizona Fall League revealed its 2022 season schedule on Wednesday. The showcase circuit for baseball’s top young talent will begin its 90-game campaign on Monday, Oct. 3 with the season concluding with the AFL Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 12.
