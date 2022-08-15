ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Capri Sun pouches recalled for traces of cleaning agent

By WFTX Staff
 2 days ago
KraftHeinz is issuing a nationwide recall of a specific variety of its popular Capri Sun juice pouches after the discovery of a cleaning solution in some products.

About 5,760 cases of the Wild Cherry flavor pouches have been recalled. Affected products have a "best by" date of June 25, 2023, with UPC code 087684001004.

According to the company, a diluted cleaning solution meant to be used on food processing equipment was inadvertently introduced into a production line at a factory.

Several consumers contacted the company to complain about the taste of the product.

Consumers who purchased these items should not drink them and can return the pouches to the store where it was purchased.

You are asked to call Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

This article was written by Chase McPherson for WFTX.

