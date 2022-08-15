ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New supersonic airliner could halve New York to London travel times

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A new airliner could transform the speed of commercial travel thanks to new development by a Denver-based company.

Overture is the world’s fastest airliner that was developed by the company Boom Supersonic and the vessel is able to transport 68-80 passengers up to almost 5,000 miles.

The new, environmentally friendly airliner has undergone 26 million hours of design and testing, resulting in a supersonic airliner that runs on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

One such design feature is the four engines that help to balance the plane’s weight and temperature. Thanks to the engine’s smaller design the plane also runs quieter than a traditional commercial plane.

Boom Supersonic said on its website: “With no afterburners and buzz-free engines, Overture’s takeoffs will blend in with existing long-haul fleets, resulting in a quieter experience for both passengers and airport communities.”

The company also put the environment at the heart of its design and it wants to achieve net zero carbon by 2025.

It explained: “Environmental performance is being considered in all aspects of Overture, from design and production to flight and end-of-life recycling.

“The engineering team prioritizes circularity by repurposing used tooling, recycling components on the shop floor and leveraging additive manufacturing techniques that result in less manufacturing waste and lighter, more fuel-efficient products.”Travel time from New York to London could be lowered from around 7 hours on a traditional airliner, to around 3 hours 30 minutes on Overture.

So far a number of airlines and the United States Air Force have expressed interest in buying Overture airliners, meaning supersonic travel could soon become the new norm.

