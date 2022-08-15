Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting

A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.

Bakersfield Police first responded to reports of a shooting Friday evening, where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on 1st. St. The woman, later identified as Christine Patrice Medina, 37, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified Bakersfield Resident, Glenn Jones, 54, as a potential suspect, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Jones was arrested and taken into custody at the Kern County Jail on Sunday.

He is charged with first degree murder and is expected in court for a hearing on Tuesday.