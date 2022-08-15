ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting

By Paige Atkison, 23ABC
 2 days ago
A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.

Bakersfield Police first responded to reports of a shooting Friday evening, where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on 1st. St. The woman, later identified as Christine Patrice Medina, 37, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified Bakersfield Resident, Glenn Jones, 54, as a potential suspect, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Jones was arrested and taken into custody at the Kern County Jail on Sunday.

He is charged with first degree murder and is expected in court for a hearing on Tuesday.

KGET

Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
KGET

Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Major Sutton Case: Two plead no contest to killing 3-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a stunning development, the two men accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old Major Sutton in 2017 pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and other charges and face decades in prison. Tyrone Johnson and David Palms entered the no-contest pleas before Judge Colette M. Humphrey, who said Johnson […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man allegedly beat mom to death with baseball bat: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says. James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail. According to a probable […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man, 80, ordered to trial in roommates’ shooting deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation had a court hearing Tuesday in which he was ordered to trial. Guadalupe Mojica is due back in court Aug. 25, when a trial date will be set. Mojica was arrested June […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Healing to begin’ following plea deals in Major Sutton case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From the beginning, the District Attorney’s office wasn’t willing to accept anything but decades in prison for the two men arrested in the 2017 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The boy’s slaying shook the community. Gunmen kicked open an apartment door and opened fire, killing Major and wounding his brother, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]
LAMONT, CA
