Economy

FTAI Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Is Fair to Shareholders

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago
u.today

XRP Classified as "Digital Currency" by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and HSBC: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
CNBC

Genesis cuts jobs, and bankruptcy court allows Celsius to sell bitcoin: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jeffrey Blockinger of Quadrata discusses whether stablecoin regulation could be a boon for the industry.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
The Verge

WeWork co-founder lines up $350 million A16Z investment for a new billion-dollar real estate venture

Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of the shared office startup WeWork, is working on a new rental real estate business that has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz. According to a report from The New York Times, the venture capital firm invested around $350 million in Neumann’s up-and-coming real estate business, called Flow, which aims to provide a consistent housing experience across a chain of branded apartment complexes.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
CoinTelegraph

Former JPMorgan, Barclays execs on why crypto jobs attractive even in bear market

Despite the ongoing cryptocurrency market decline and associated forced layoffs in major crypto firms, a career in crypto doesn’t seem less attractive to many traditional finance executives. European crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider 21Shares announced three major hires on Wednesday to expand its presence in countries like France, Germany...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?

Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands

Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Institutional Investors Regain Confidence towards Crypto while Retail Investors Remain Hesitant: Analysis

Analysis suggests institutional investors have an increasingly optimistic stance on the cryptocurrency ecosystem, while retail investors are still hesitant to return to the market. Previously, BlackRock, the world's largest investment management firm, partnered with Coinbase to offer cryptocurrency trading services to its institutional clients. A few days later, the company...
RETAIL
biztoc.com

Report: Alphabet has invested $1.5B in blockchain companies between September 2021 and June 2022, most by any public company, followed by BlackRock's $1.17B

Google parent company Alphabet poured the most amount of capital into the blockchain industry compared to any other public company, investing $1.5 billion between Sep. 2021 and Jun. 2022, a new report shows. In an updated blog published by Blockdata on Aug. 17, Alphabet was revealed as the investor with...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

AMTD IDEA Group to Inject US$500 Million Worth of Global Portfolio of Premium Real Estate Assets Located in Major Cities into AMTD Digital Inc.

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- AMTD IDEA Group (“ AMTD IDEA Group ”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“ AMTD Group ”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, and AMTD Digital Inc. (“ AMTD Digital ”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group and a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, jointly announced that AMTD IDEA Group had entered into certain agreements (the “ AMTD Assets Agreements ”) with AMTD Group and AMTD Digital. Pursuant to the terms of the AMTD Assets Agreements: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005489/en/ (Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore) (Photo: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Sanofi, Children's Place And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 25.1% to $12.40. Embark Technology reported the completion of reverse stock split. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC fell 22.5% to $53.11 after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. Enovix...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Analyst Sees A 51% Return On This Cathie Wood-Favored Biotech Stock

Biotech stocks have the potential for huge gains if a product or drug is deemed effective and safe, but investing in the shares of those companies can be volatile. Cathie Wood and her flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund favored Crispr Therapeutics AG CRSP in 2021, buying up millions of shares of the biotech company backed by Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc GOOGLGOOG co-founder Sergey Brin.
STOCKS

