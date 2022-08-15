FTAI Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Is Fair to Shareholders

Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
u.today
XRP Classified as "Digital Currency" by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and HSBC: Report
kitco.com
Alphabet leads all public companies in crypto startup investments with $1.56 billion
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data published in a recent report by the blockchain intelligence firm Blockdata shows that 40 corporations invested in...
CNBC
Genesis cuts jobs, and bankruptcy court allows Celsius to sell bitcoin: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jeffrey Blockinger of Quadrata discusses whether stablecoin regulation could be a boon for the industry.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
CNBC
Trump-linked SPAC Digital World Acquisition postpones earnings report after seeking to delay merger
Digital World Acquisition Group, the SPAC that plans to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, requested a delay for its earnings report. The delay comes amidst a probe into the SPAC for violating securities regulations. The SPAC is also pushing to delay the merger with TMTG a year from...
The Verge
WeWork co-founder lines up $350 million A16Z investment for a new billion-dollar real estate venture
Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of the shared office startup WeWork, is working on a new rental real estate business that has received funding from Andreessen Horowitz. According to a report from The New York Times, the venture capital firm invested around $350 million in Neumann’s up-and-coming real estate business, called Flow, which aims to provide a consistent housing experience across a chain of branded apartment complexes.
CoinTelegraph
Former JPMorgan, Barclays execs on why crypto jobs attractive even in bear market
Despite the ongoing cryptocurrency market decline and associated forced layoffs in major crypto firms, a career in crypto doesn’t seem less attractive to many traditional finance executives. European crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider 21Shares announced three major hires on Wednesday to expand its presence in countries like France, Germany...
Analysts Expressed Optimism Over Autodesk's Upcoming Results Citing Robust Demand, Digitization, Easing Macros
Mizuho analyst acknowledged that several significant large-cap software vendors are due to report July quarter results over the next few weeks. Following an extended sell-off, software and the broader market have significantly rallied in recent weeks. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Autodesk, Inc ADSK with a Buy and raised the...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?
Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
Apple, IBM Get CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, While This Stock Popped Nearly 1% In Seconds
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands
Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
Analysts Remain Cautious On Tremor Despite Its Tailwinds, Cut Price Target By 15%
Analysts cut their estimates and price targets on Tremor International Ltd TRMR over a softer outlook amid a challenging macro environment. Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained Tremor with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $13 to $11 to account for his more conservative outlook in 2H22 and 2023.
blockchain.news
Institutional Investors Regain Confidence towards Crypto while Retail Investors Remain Hesitant: Analysis
Analysis suggests institutional investors have an increasingly optimistic stance on the cryptocurrency ecosystem, while retail investors are still hesitant to return to the market. Previously, BlackRock, the world's largest investment management firm, partnered with Coinbase to offer cryptocurrency trading services to its institutional clients. A few days later, the company...
biztoc.com
Report: Alphabet has invested $1.5B in blockchain companies between September 2021 and June 2022, most by any public company, followed by BlackRock's $1.17B
Google parent company Alphabet poured the most amount of capital into the blockchain industry compared to any other public company, investing $1.5 billion between Sep. 2021 and Jun. 2022, a new report shows. In an updated blog published by Blockdata on Aug. 17, Alphabet was revealed as the investor with...
AMTD IDEA Group to Inject US$500 Million Worth of Global Portfolio of Premium Real Estate Assets Located in Major Cities into AMTD Digital Inc.
NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- AMTD IDEA Group (“ AMTD IDEA Group ”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“ AMTD Group ”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, and AMTD Digital Inc. (“ AMTD Digital ”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group and a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, jointly announced that AMTD IDEA Group had entered into certain agreements (the “ AMTD Assets Agreements ”) with AMTD Group and AMTD Digital. Pursuant to the terms of the AMTD Assets Agreements: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005489/en/ (Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore) (Photo: Business Wire)
Sanofi, Children's Place And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday
Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 25.1% to $12.40. Embark Technology reported the completion of reverse stock split. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC fell 22.5% to $53.11 after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis. Enovix...
Why This Analyst Sees A 51% Return On This Cathie Wood-Favored Biotech Stock
Biotech stocks have the potential for huge gains if a product or drug is deemed effective and safe, but investing in the shares of those companies can be volatile. Cathie Wood and her flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund favored Crispr Therapeutics AG CRSP in 2021, buying up millions of shares of the biotech company backed by Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc GOOGLGOOG co-founder Sergey Brin.
