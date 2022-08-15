ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Etowah County Schools return to pre-pandemic remote learning numbers

Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said there are ten students throughout the district learning remotely in their virtual academy. He said those numbers are slightly lower compared to last school year's numbers, returning the district to a pre-pandemic state. He said the school district is returning back to...
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Witches Ride call for sponsors

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Witches Ride Committee invites business owners to contribute to the success of this year’s event through sponsorship opportunities. Trussville Witches Ride, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is “witchy women riding for a local cause,” is preparing for this year’s ride through the historic Cahaba Homestead on […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Trussville, AL
Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Noon Rotary inducts leadership for coming year

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Noon Rotary Club announces the induction of its officers and directors for 2022-23. The ceremony was presided over by Assistant Governor for Rotary District 6860 Sharon Hogg of Jasper. Officers are President Sharon Stauffer, Past President Glenn Slye, Secretary Ron Layne, and Treasurer Bob Hicks. In […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville man awarded Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year

From The Tribune staff reports PRATTVILLE — A Trussville man was awarded the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) on Friday, August 5. Sam Hansen was presented the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year Award at the 2022 AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards (GCAA) banquet. In addition, Governor Kay […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Trussville denies Glendale Farms development

The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville PD investigates drowning death in McDonald Lake

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Police here are investigating the drowning death of a Pell City man, with initial indications leading authorities to believe the incident to be accidental, Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton said. Daniel Ray Whatley, 47, was found dead Monday night at McDonald Lake. Whatley was found shortly before midnight […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Area Lions Club elects annual officers

From The Tribune staff reports  TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Lions Club elected its annual officers for the 2022-2023 year on July 16, 2022. The Trussville Area Lions Club was Chartered in September 2021. Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Its 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs serve […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer getting big security boost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon find more eyes on you than ever before in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Commission announced today they are paying 100,000 dollars to bring dozens of security cameras to the city. This is a way the Jefferson County Commission plans on helping some of...
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

