Orpheum Theatre to Celebrate 106 Years with Classical Piano Concert Fundraiser
Described as “a veritable house of enchantment” when it opened its doors on Monday, August 21, 1916, The Orpheum Theatre continues to be a place of beauty and a showcase for the arts in Western Illinois. The theatre is excited to celebrate 106 years this summer, and the community is invited to a very special birthday party to mark the occasion. On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2pm it will host a concert featuring classical music from the Romantic Era. Performers are Brenna Chatterton (piano) and Josiah Chatterton (baritone).
New live music series in Macomb
The Western Illinois Museum and the School of Music at Western Illinois University are working together on a series of concerts. The performances will be held at the museum’s Our Front Porch. Four concerts are currently scheduled:. October 14, 2022 – Trumpet player Tito Carrillo. November 11, 2022...
David Charles Gau
David Charles Gau, 86, of Galesburg, died at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born October 3, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Roy and Helen M. (Miller) Gau. He married Jane Klemm on January 6, 1957, in Galesburg. He is survived...
Sam Ramirez Will Be a Part of the Honor Flight in October
I was sitting in the River Country 101.7 studio last Thursday morning about 11:30 when I saw a message come through on Facebook from my friend Tom Bushman. I’ve known Tom for several years through the Dixon VFW and he’s also a part of the Lee County Committee of the Quad City Honor Flight. So I grabbed my phone and opened the message and it read, “Hi Sam, would you want to be our media person on the Lee County Honor Flight on October 4th. If you have any question, give me a call. Since you are over your fear of flying, I thought I would ask.”
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
2nd Annual Monmouth Area Vocational Scholarship Fundraiser This Saturday
On Saturday, August 20th, the Monmouth VFW Post 2301, Monmouth Masonic Lodge 37, Boy Scout Troop 705, and the Warren County Girl Scout Service Unit 882 will host their second annual Monmouth Area Vocational Scholarship Fundraiser. The day will begin at 8am with a fishing derby at Citizen’s Lake for those 12 years old and younger until noon. Later that evening at the Monmouth VFW, a trivia night will take place from 5 to 7 pm, along with a dinner, raffles, entertainment, silent auction, bake sale, and awards for the fishing derby. Local Mason Tim Vice shares how the scholarships benefit the local communities:
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
Dustin Lee Wayne Garner
Dustin Lee Wayne Garner, 34, of Monmouth, Il passed away at 5:16 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Dustin was born March 4, 1988 in Monmouth, IL the son of Larry Lee and Tracy (Andrews) Garner. He was raised and educated in Monmouth and Little York, graduating from Yorkwood High School in 2007.
Gerald R. Pulley Sr.
Gerald R. Pulley Sr., 89, of Galesburg, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born January 7, 1933, in Galesburg. He was the son of Glenn Pulley and Ola Mae Easley. He married Mary C. Levey, Katie Mae Eggelston and later Betty Furness who preceded him in death on July 6, 2021.
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
Danny L. “George” Smith Jr.
Danny L. “George” Smith Jr., 76, of Galesburg, died at 9:55 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at home. He was born September 26, 1945, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Danny L. and June (Hines) Smith Sr. He married Linda Burton on November 28, 1963 in La Harpe, Illinois.
1st Annual Doggie Splash at the Pattee Water Park This Saturday
The Warren County YMCA will host their first annual Doggie Splash at the outdoor Pattee Water Park on Saturday, August 20th. Healthy Living Director Staci Bass has the details:. “It is our last day open. After that we will drain the pool, clean it. It will be spick and span...
Paul Milo Crandall Jr
Paul Milo Crandall Jr, loving husband, father, grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle, 82, of Monmouth, passed away at 2:44 PM, August 14, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 2, 1940 in Sikeston, Missouri, the son of Paul...
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
Peoria man creating his own American Dream one haircut at a time
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bob Khoury started cutting hair when we was 12 years old. He would hone is skills as a barber for 20 years in his home country of Lebanon. Now he’s opening his 2nd full-service barber shop in Campus Town next to Bradley University. “I...
City of Monmouth Receives Downtown Revitalization Grant
The City Of Monmouth is proud to announce that it has been selected to receive a $3,000,000 grant for Downtown Revitalization. As part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants to 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois, which represents the largest-ever RBI investment focused on community revitalization.
Monmouth College Will Welcome 800 Students to Campus This Fall
A very strong Freshman class will hit the Monmouth College campus this fall semester and classes will open at a significantly higher enrollment than years past with 800 total students from all over the United States and students will be able to enjoy several new improvements on campus says President Dr. Clarence Wyatt:
Landmark Recreation Center to be auctioned off
PEORIA, Ill. – A popular recreation facility is apparently going to be on the auction block. The Peoria Forest Hill Development Company says the Landmark Recreation Center is now listed for a “direct auction” — meaning, the property is now being marketed to targeted buyers on a national level.
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Rialto Theater
Peoria has a rich history of movie theaters that are no longer here. There was the Varsity Theater on Main Street, The Palace Theater also on Main Street but further down in downtown Peoria, There was the Fox and Beverly Theaters and of course the beloved Peoria Drive-in. The Madison Theater is still standing and it’s currently under-going renovations and they plan on a grand re-opening in the second quarter of 2024!
