ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Hill, IL

Comments / 0

Related
977wmoi.com

Orpheum Theatre to Celebrate 106 Years with Classical Piano Concert Fundraiser

Described as “a veritable house of enchantment” when it opened its doors on Monday, August 21, 1916, The Orpheum Theatre continues to be a place of beauty and a showcase for the arts in Western Illinois. The theatre is excited to celebrate 106 years this summer, and the community is invited to a very special birthday party to mark the occasion. On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2pm it will host a concert featuring classical music from the Romantic Era. Performers are Brenna Chatterton (piano) and Josiah Chatterton (baritone).
ELLISVILLE, IL
tspr.org

New live music series in Macomb

The Western Illinois Museum and the School of Music at Western Illinois University are working together on a series of concerts. The performances will be held at the museum’s Our Front Porch. Four concerts are currently scheduled:. October 14, 2022 – Trumpet player Tito Carrillo. November 11, 2022...
MACOMB, IL
977wmoi.com

David Charles Gau

David Charles Gau, 86, of Galesburg, died at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born October 3, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Roy and Helen M. (Miller) Gau. He married Jane Klemm on January 6, 1957, in Galesburg. He is survived...
GALESBURG, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sam Ramirez Will Be a Part of the Honor Flight in October

I was sitting in the River Country 101.7 studio last Thursday morning about 11:30 when I saw a message come through on Facebook from my friend Tom Bushman. I’ve known Tom for several years through the Dixon VFW and he’s also a part of the Lee County Committee of the Quad City Honor Flight. So I grabbed my phone and opened the message and it read, “Hi Sam, would you want to be our media person on the Lee County Honor Flight on October 4th. If you have any question, give me a call. Since you are over your fear of flying, I thought I would ask.”
LEE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bishop Hill, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Bishop Hill, IL
Government
I-Rock 93.5

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois

The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

2nd Annual Monmouth Area Vocational Scholarship Fundraiser This Saturday

On Saturday, August 20th, the Monmouth VFW Post 2301, Monmouth Masonic Lodge 37, Boy Scout Troop 705, and the Warren County Girl Scout Service Unit 882 will host their second annual Monmouth Area Vocational Scholarship Fundraiser. The day will begin at 8am with a fishing derby at Citizen’s Lake for those 12 years old and younger until noon. Later that evening at the Monmouth VFW, a trivia night will take place from 5 to 7 pm, along with a dinner, raffles, entertainment, silent auction, bake sale, and awards for the fishing derby. Local Mason Tim Vice shares how the scholarships benefit the local communities:
MONMOUTH, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Herbert Hoover
Person
Buffalo Bill
977wmoi.com

Dustin Lee Wayne Garner

Dustin Lee Wayne Garner, 34, of Monmouth, Il passed away at 5:16 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Dustin was born March 4, 1988 in Monmouth, IL the son of Larry Lee and Tracy (Andrews) Garner. He was raised and educated in Monmouth and Little York, graduating from Yorkwood High School in 2007.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Gerald R. Pulley Sr.

Gerald R. Pulley Sr., 89, of Galesburg, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born January 7, 1933, in Galesburg. He was the son of Glenn Pulley and Ola Mae Easley. He married Mary C. Levey, Katie Mae Eggelston and later Betty Furness who preceded him in death on July 6, 2021.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Danny L. “George” Smith Jr.

Danny L. “George” Smith Jr., 76, of Galesburg, died at 9:55 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at home. He was born September 26, 1945, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Danny L. and June (Hines) Smith Sr. He married Linda Burton on November 28, 1963 in La Harpe, Illinois.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Jazz#American Folk Music#Vocal Music#The Chautauqua Movement#The Twinflower Inn#African American
977wmoi.com

Paul Milo Crandall Jr

Paul Milo Crandall Jr, loving husband, father, grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle, 82, of Monmouth, passed away at 2:44 PM, August 14, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 2, 1940 in Sikeston, Missouri, the son of Paul...
MONMOUTH, IL
khqa.com

22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
MACOMB, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man creating his own American Dream one haircut at a time

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bob Khoury started cutting hair when we was 12 years old. He would hone is skills as a barber for 20 years in his home country of Lebanon. Now he’s opening his 2nd full-service barber shop in Campus Town next to Bradley University. “I...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
977wmoi.com

City of Monmouth Receives Downtown Revitalization Grant

The City Of Monmouth is proud to announce that it has been selected to receive a $3,000,000 grant for Downtown Revitalization. As part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants to 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois, which represents the largest-ever RBI investment focused on community revitalization.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth College Will Welcome 800 Students to Campus This Fall

A very strong Freshman class will hit the Monmouth College campus this fall semester and classes will open at a significantly higher enrollment than years past with 800 total students from all over the United States and students will be able to enjoy several new improvements on campus says President Dr. Clarence Wyatt:
1470 WMBD

Landmark Recreation Center to be auctioned off

PEORIA, Ill. – A popular recreation facility is apparently going to be on the auction block. The Peoria Forest Hill Development Company says the Landmark Recreation Center is now listed for a “direct auction” — meaning, the property is now being marketed to targeted buyers on a national level.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Rialto Theater

Peoria has a rich history of movie theaters that are no longer here. There was the Varsity Theater on Main Street, The Palace Theater also on Main Street but further down in downtown Peoria, There was the Fox and Beverly Theaters and of course the beloved Peoria Drive-in. The Madison Theater is still standing and it’s currently under-going renovations and they plan on a grand re-opening in the second quarter of 2024!
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy