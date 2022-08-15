ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AthlonSports.com

Analyst Names 5 'Overrated' College Football Teams In Preseason Top 25 Polls

On Monday, the Associated Press released its official Top 25 Poll. It's the last to do so of the major publications, meaning we now have a good idea of what most top-25 polls look like. An analyst has since compiled a list of five "overrated" college football teams ahead of the 2022 season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Associated Press ranks Oregon just outside the Top 10

The first Associated Press college football rankings came out and they tend to think a little more highly of the Oregon Ducks than the coaches. Oregon will begin the season as the No. 11 team in the nation, one spot better than the coaches, who have the Ducks No. 12 in their poll. To no one’s surprise, Alabama is the No. 1 team in the land with Oregon’s first opponent, Georgia, coming in at No. 3. The Bulldogs received three first-place votes. Ohio State is No. 2. But the Ducks are not the highest ranking Pac-12 school. That accolade goes to Utah, which comes in at No. 7. USC is ranked No. 14, and BYU, Oregon’s third nonconference opponent in 2022, starts the season at No. 25. UCLA was the only other Pac-12 team to receive votes with two. List ProDucks Reactions: All the best buzz from Oregon Ducks in Week 1 of NFL preseason
