Penn State absent from preseason AP Top 25 poll for first time in six years
In an annual sign that college football kickoff is nearing, the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll was announced Monday afternoon. For the first time in six years, Penn State is absent from those rankings. Upon conclusion of voting, the Nittany Lions technically landed at 29th overall. Penn State is...
Georgia football comes in at No. 3 in Preseason 2022 AP Poll
The first AP Poll of the 2022 season was released on Monday. And despite ending the previous season as the No. 1 team in the country, the Bulldogs will begin the year as the No. 3 team. Sitting ahead of Georgia is Alabama at No. 1 with 54 first-place votes,...
Snubbed Teams outside AP top 25 rankings
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer talk about LSU, Texas and Penn State as the teams that were snubbed outside the top 25 AP Poll rankings.
York News-Times
NSAA: Girls wrestling expanding to three-day state meet; bowling may add second class
LINCOLN — Two years after bowling became a sanctioned high school sport in the state, the Lincoln Public Schools are ready to hit the lanes and the NSAA board may add a second class of bowling this season. Preliminary counts for bowling, including Lincoln’s current seven high schools, have...
AthlonSports.com
Analyst Names 5 'Overrated' College Football Teams In Preseason Top 25 Polls
On Monday, the Associated Press released its official Top 25 Poll. It's the last to do so of the major publications, meaning we now have a good idea of what most top-25 polls look like. An analyst has since compiled a list of five "overrated" college football teams ahead of the 2022 season.
NFL・
Alabama Takes No. 1 Spot in Preseason AP Top 25
Familiar faces take the top spots as we near the first week of the 2022 season.
Teams that are ranked too high in the 2022 AP Poll
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer discuss why Michigan State and Notre Dame are ranked too high in the 2022 pre-season AP poll.
Discussing Michigan's Spot In The Preseason AP Top 25
Michigan is being a little disrespected after finishing as one of the best programs in the country in 2021.
Four Associated Press Poll voters did not rank USC anywhere in the top 25
It is entirely reasonable to think that USC is going to run into some problems this season. The Trojans aren’t supremely deep at some positions. They could step into a few potholes. The year could become very difficult for them. If this is a rough and disappointing year for...
Associated Press ranks Oregon just outside the Top 10
The first Associated Press college football rankings came out and they tend to think a little more highly of the Oregon Ducks than the coaches. Oregon will begin the season as the No. 11 team in the nation, one spot better than the coaches, who have the Ducks No. 12 in their poll. To no one’s surprise, Alabama is the No. 1 team in the land with Oregon’s first opponent, Georgia, coming in at No. 3. The Bulldogs received three first-place votes. Ohio State is No. 2. But the Ducks are not the highest ranking Pac-12 school. That accolade goes to Utah, which comes in at No. 7. USC is ranked No. 14, and BYU, Oregon’s third nonconference opponent in 2022, starts the season at No. 25. UCLA was the only other Pac-12 team to receive votes with two. List ProDucks Reactions: All the best buzz from Oregon Ducks in Week 1 of NFL preseason
AP Top 25 voter puts Michigan ahead of Georgia in preseason rankings
College football rankings aren't an exact science, and wherever a top 25 poll is put together, there are always some arguments to be had. That appears to be the case with the preseason rankings for 2022, at least regarding how one voter positioned Michigan and Georgia in the first poll. Jonas Pope ...
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers win fourth game in France 85-69
The Wisconsin Badgers leave France victorious in all four exhibition games.
